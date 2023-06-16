PM Orban: I'm considered a black sheep in Europe

The Hungarian government is democratic and acting in accordance with the will of the people, while Brussels is taking orders from a Soviet-style leadership, PM Viktor Orban told the Italian daily Libero in an interview on Friday. Mr Orban underlined that
"we are considered the black sheep" in the European Union, "but this isn't a problem for us, Hungarians. We've always been outside the chorus, even when we were behind the Iron Curtain during the Soviet Union, and we were the first to fight for freedom."
PM Orban spoke to the Italian paper on the occasion of the funeral of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the president of the Forza Italia (FI) party, which took place on Wednesday.
The beginning of a friendship
He said he saw the interview as a chance to defend his friend against the Left that will continue to attack Mr Berlusconi even after his death. He said that since the autumn of 1993 he had been friends with Mr Berlusconi, who was an entrepreneur at the time, and who approached him because he wanted to enter politics. Mr Orban recalled that 30 years ago, Silvio Berlusconi had contacted the political leaders that he found the most interesting, to learn the tricks of politics, as a profession: "I had reservations at first, but he lured me in with a spicy bait, inviting me to AC Milan's training center in Milanello and promising me lunch with Van Basten and Capello."
PM Orban recalled how Mr Berlusconi had told him that he wanted to learn from politicians who think outside the box.
He added that Silvio Berlusconi had a very similar mindset to his in terms of the Ukraine war, as well as about Europe, which had overthrown Mr Berlusconi's former government, universally known as pro-European, through various maneuvers because Mr Berlusconi refused to bow his head to German and Dutch rules. Currently anyone who takes a different view on the war in Ukraine from US President Joe Biden is branded as a Putinist, he added. He said his assessment of the situation was like that of Pope Francis, except that "our voice is in the minority in Europe."