Europe is less afraid of Russia today than before the war

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 1 órája
Europe is less afraid of Russia today than before the war

"Even if peace is achieved, we can expect continued tensions between Russia and NATO for a long time to come," John O'Sullivan, president of the Danube Institute, said at the Balvanyos Free Summer University and Student Camp in Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo), Romania.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated that NATO's new defense architecture makes Hungary an indispensable player in strengthening the Eastern flank, partly because of its geographical location, and partly because of the magnitude and speed of its military force development. Hungary's defense minister made the point during a panel discussion Friday at the 32nd Balvanyos Free Summer University and Student Camp that this year the country has already met the NATO requirement to allocate 2 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) to defense, instead of the slated 2024 target.

 

"Hungary also plays an important role in terms of its contribution to common defense, for example in the Western Balkan missions, in the air defense of the Baltics and Slovenia, and the strengthening of defense capabilities is progressing with momentum,"

 

he added.

At the forum entitled Peace requires strength - Post-NATO Summit, Minister Szalay-Bobrovniczky highlighted the achievements of the summit in Vilnius as the adoption of the new defense architecture, as well as the defining of the relationship between wore-torn Ukraine and NATO. He noted that although the statute forbids it, and that the accession of a country at war would immediately put the defense alliance at war, the press had raised expectations - based on statements by the Ukrainian president - that Ukraine would be invited to NATO in Vilnius. The defense minister said that NATO was growing stronger, that the accession of Finland and Sweden would strengthen NATO, and that the Hungarian confirmation of the latter's membership was a technical matter, since the government supported the admission and had submitted the ratification documents to Parliament.

Parliamentary Defense Committee Chairman Lajos Kosa of Fidesz added that the specialist committee also gave a supportive opinion, and the military technology based on the Gripen fighter aircraft forms a common platform with Sweden. According to the Commission President, what did not happen in Vilnius is equally important to what happened: Ukraine was not invited, i.e. it was not exempted from fulfilling the conditions for NATO membership; Sweden did not join before the Vilnius Summit; there was little mention of the 2% GDP minimum for defense spending, which Hungary met before the deadline, but not large countries like Germany; and after a combative introduction, the NATO Summit said nothing new about the Alliance's policy towards China.

Regarding the latter, the defense minister noted that it would not have been in Hungary's interest for NATO to classify China as a threat rather than a risk factor. Hungary is interested in connectivity rather than bloc-building, and it wants to trade with countries, not to go to war against them, he added.

John O'Sullivan, President of the Danube Institute, said on the panel that even if peace is achieved, we can expect a long period of tension between Russia and NATO, which many are already calling a new cold war, and which will definitely involve an increase in defence spending. "Europe is less afraid of Russia today than before the war, but neutrality is no longer as attractive or fashionable as it once was: not only have Finland and Sweden abandoned it, but there are increasingly loud voices in Austria, Switzerland and Ireland calling for NATO membership.

Cover photo: Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, Minister of Defense (left), Lajos Kosa, Fidesz MP, Chairman of the Defense and Law Enforcement Committee (center) and John O'Sullivan, Founder and President of the Danube Institute (right) at the 32nd Balvanyos Summer Free University and Student Camp in a panel titled "Peace requires strength! After the NATO summit" (Photo: MTI/Nandor Veres)

 

PM Orban: We're in a dangerous position as the number one superpower senses its slide into second place + video

PM Orban: We're in a dangerous position as the number one superpower senses its slide into second place + video

The EU has rejected Christianity, is carrying out a population swap and is conducting an LGBTQ campaign, PM Orban said in his speech in Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo), Romania.
Incoming Hungarian MoJ: "It's not a position, it's a task" - exclusive interview with Bence Tuzson

Incoming Hungarian MoJ: "It's not a position, it's a task" - exclusive interview with Bence Tuzson

The incoming minister said that the judiciary must be restructured to ensure that the legislator's intentions are fulfilled.
Deputy PM reveals conditions of Ukraine's European integration + video

Deputy PM reveals conditions of Ukraine's European integration + video

Hungary's Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen stressed that Hungary had done everything it could for Ukraine following the change in regime.
Loyal Soros soldier to leave Brussels, his path marred by scandals

Loyal Soros soldier to leave Brussels, his path marred by scandals

This past winter Frans Timmermans said that Europeans should contribute to the fight against Russia by heating less.
Romanian media: Bucharest counts on Hungary's support

Romanian media: Bucharest counts on Hungary's support

Media in Romania has widely covered the meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.
Brutal: Migrant pushes elderly woman to her death on train tracks

Brutal: Migrant pushes elderly woman to her death on train tracks

The migrant has committed similar crimes before, specifically singling out the elderly and children as "easy prey".
