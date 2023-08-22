időjárás 34°C Menyhért , Mirjam 2023. augusztus 22.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 34°C
Menyhért, Mirjam
2023. augusztus 22.

Egy zaklatási ügybe már belebukott az újságíró, akit ráuszítottak Böjte Csabára a dollármédiánál

magyar

A tale of being isolated

Szőcs László
32 perce 18 perce
A tale of being isolated

Fourteen years ago, marking the French national holiday of 14 July, German soldiers marched on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, right where their grandparents had once marched in as Hitler's invading troops. And the year before, Chancellor Merkel was greeted with applause in the Knesset, where she arrived to celebrate Israel's 60th birthday.

The fine examples of international reconciliation and the formation of new alliances following historical grievances that are still painful for older generations make posters such as the one that the dwarf Hungarian political party Momentum has just made itself noticed with particularly comical. On this one they took point with the Turkish president, among others, being a guest in Budapest on the Hungarian national holiday honoring the country's founding king, who embraced Christianity. As the reader may know, the Turks were our enemies half a millennium ago. Quite a long time ago, but also much later than St Stephen's reign.

The bread of pro-opposition supporters must be bitter. Budapest is currently hosting the world's biggest sporting event of the year. Broadcasts of the fastest men on the globe competing in the men's 100-meter sprint finals were being followed in two hundred countries without exaggeration, and on Sunday night we saw Europe's biggest fireworks show.

Meanwhile, heads of state in turn enter the Hungarian PM's office in the Carmelite monastery, while Tucker Carlson, one of America's best-known media personalities - who just interviewed Donald Trump - catches the Serbian head of state for an interview at the Embassy on Dozsa Gyorgy street in Budapest. If we were liberal campaign strategists, we'd be sweating bullets over these, but not because of the high humidity. They proclaim that the Orban government is isolated, a dark spot on the map, and that no one comes here...

And the leftist-liberals criticize the guests in Budapest saying they are not democratic enough, or are even illiberal. A debate can be opened about who they consider to be sufficiently democratic - in addition to the Swiss, who usually decide their own affairs -, if NATO member Turkey is not considered democratic either, but let that debate not be led by Rui Tavares, Judith Sargentini or Daniel Cohn-Bendit.

Let us remind everyone that democracy is not a late August retake of the Democracy and Rule of Law exam at school, but the art of discussing diverging interests and finding the common ones.

Nevertheless, somehow it is never the Belgian-Luxembourg or the Austrian-Swiss summits that make the world press, even though those countries are in cahoots with each other. The diplomatic work in the Hungarian capital has culminated these days in talks with the presidents of Azerbaijan, Serbia, Turkey and the Emir of Qatar, among others.

Anyone who does not see the importance of this has been living in a box in recent years instead of seeing for themselves that even in the shadow of war, our region is dominated by migration and energy security issues and that these countries are important players in those matters. 

If you were to believe, for example, that it is liberal Luxembourg that is detaining unwanted migrants and securing Europe's gas supplies, you would most probably be wrong.

Momentum's poster is interesting – or disingenuous –  in light of the fact that their liberal (grand)fathers once had a spectacularly hard time digesting the historical tradition of St Stephen, naming Hungarian President Mihaly Karolyi and his minister Oszkar Jaszi from the WWI era as their standard-bearers.

The row of diplomatic meetings has begun with a talk between PM Orban and Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics (previously the International Association of Athletics Federations) and one of the world's leading sports diplomats. The English leader is a former top middle-distance runner, so hopefully he will satisfy the most discerning liberal tastes, as his fellow countrymen have been watering the beautiful English pastures for eight hundred years. But that was not why Mr Coe’s appearance was interesting in PM Orban’s office in the Carmelite Monastery. It was because they had serious things to talk about.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, elected for another four-year term, at the Carmelite Monastery on 19 August 2023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Megérkezett ez első példány a világ legkorszerűbb tankjából a Magyar Honvédséghez

Megérkezett ez első példány a világ legkorszerűbb tankjából a Magyar Honvédséghez

origo.hu
Megszületett Rihanna második gyereke

Megszületett Rihanna második gyereke

origo.hu
Tóth Gabi ismét üzent: "Csak te meg én hármasban fészkelünk..."

Tóth Gabi ismét üzent: "Csak te meg én hármasban fészkelünk..."

life.hu
Szlovák lap: Magyarország felkészült az Ukrajnából érkező orosz gáz elapadására, Szlovákia csak a demokráciáról papol

Szlovák lap: Magyarország felkészült az Ukrajnából érkező orosz gáz elapadására, Szlovákia csak a demokráciáról papol

mandiner.hu
Szeptemberben előre indul a Vénusz, három csillagjegynek megnyitja a szerelem kapuját

Szeptemberben előre indul a Vénusz, három csillagjegynek megnyitja a szerelem kapuját

ripost.hu
Orosz offenzíva indult Donyeckben, három irányban haladnak előre

Orosz offenzíva indult Donyeckben, három irányban haladnak előre

mandiner.hu
Rágalmazásért elítélt újságírót bízott meg a dollármédia Böjte Csaba lejáratásával

Rágalmazásért elítélt újságírót bízott meg a dollármédia Böjte Csaba lejáratásával

origo.hu
Légiósok: Lovrencsics fontos döntést hozott az életéről – új klubja is van

Légiósok: Lovrencsics fontos döntést hozott az életéről – új klubja is van

nemzetisport.hu
„Hónapok óta vártam már ezt a pillanatot” – vastaps fogadta és kísérte Novák Katalint Beregszászban

„Hónapok óta vártam már ezt a pillanatot” – vastaps fogadta és kísérte Novák Katalint Beregszászban

magyarnemzet.hu
Bajnokok Ligája: utoljára lehet a selejtezőből csoportkörbe jutni

Bajnokok Ligája: utoljára lehet a selejtezőből csoportkörbe jutni

magyarnemzet.hu
Utolérte a woke a Queen együttest: az egyik leghíresebb slágerük esett áldozatul

Utolérte a woke a Queen együttest: az egyik leghíresebb slágerük esett áldozatul

magyarnemzet.hu
Szegény Lili a tűzijátékozáskor

Szegény Lili a tűzijátékozáskor

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Soros network donated highest sum to Budapest City Hall

Soros network donated highest sum to Budapest City Hall

Journalistic organizations received the least amount of money and the liberal 444.hu portal was excluded from the donation spree.
Szoboszlai and the price of kneeling

Szoboszlai and the price of kneeling

UEFA and FIFA rules do not allow political messages on fields and in stadiums, and the Hungarian Football Federation agrees.
Washington marks August 20 with bread baked from Hungarian and US flour

Washington marks August 20 with bread baked from Hungarian and US flour

The Kossuth Foundation, which organized the event, joined the Bread of Hungarians program this year.
Cops fake being non-binary to receive extra clothing allowance

Cops fake being non-binary to receive extra clothing allowance

In Australia, seven male officers are suspected of by-passing the rule introduced three years ago.
PM Orban receives Turkish president

PM Orban receives Turkish president

Hungary and Turkey are strategic partners, Hungary's prime minister wrote on his social media.
Hungarian MoJ: Europe's future at stake

Hungarian MoJ: Europe's future at stake

The founding fathers also envisioned a Europe of nations, the justice minister said, speaking in Subotica, Serbia, on Saturday.
idézőjelVélemény
Pilhál Tamás

Szegény Lili a tűzijátékozáskor

Ami felőlünk nézve buta hiszti, óvodás hőbörgés, az a kanálisból integető magyarországi baloldalnak megugorhatatlan intellektuális magaslat.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu