A tale of being isolated

Fourteen years ago, marking the French national holiday of 14 July, German soldiers marched on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, right where their grandparents had once marched in as Hitler's invading troops. And the year before, Chancellor Merkel was greeted with applause in the Knesset, where she arrived to celebrate Israel's 60th birthday.

The fine examples of international reconciliation and the formation of new alliances following historical grievances that are still painful for older generations make posters such as the one that the dwarf Hungarian political party Momentum has just made itself noticed with particularly comical. On this one they took point with the Turkish president, among others, being a guest in Budapest on the Hungarian national holiday honoring the country's founding king, who embraced Christianity. As the reader may know, the Turks were our enemies half a millennium ago. Quite a long time ago, but also much later than St Stephen's reign.

The bread of pro-opposition supporters must be bitter. Budapest is currently hosting the world's biggest sporting event of the year. Broadcasts of the fastest men on the globe competing in the men's 100-meter sprint finals were being followed in two hundred countries without exaggeration, and on Sunday night we saw Europe's biggest fireworks show.

Meanwhile, heads of state in turn enter the Hungarian PM's office in the Carmelite monastery, while Tucker Carlson, one of America's best-known media personalities - who just interviewed Donald Trump - catches the Serbian head of state for an interview at the Embassy on Dozsa Gyorgy street in Budapest. If we were liberal campaign strategists, we'd be sweating bullets over these, but not because of the high humidity. They proclaim that the Orban government is isolated, a dark spot on the map, and that no one comes here...

And the leftist-liberals criticize the guests in Budapest saying they are not democratic enough, or are even illiberal. A debate can be opened about who they consider to be sufficiently democratic - in addition to the Swiss, who usually decide their own affairs -, if NATO member Turkey is not considered democratic either, but let that debate not be led by Rui Tavares, Judith Sargentini or Daniel Cohn-Bendit.