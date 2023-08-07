Tech companies declare war on right wing

Right-wing content is popular on social media. As Magyar Nemzet has highlighted in a previous article, Viktor Orban's TikTok profile has become a huge success story in just a few days, which has clearly raised some censors' eyebrows at the big tech companies. Last week, one of the most popular social networking sites, Facebook, blocked the official page of ruling Fidesz's local organization in Vac, a settlement near the capital Budapest. "We've asked Facebook for a review, and if it fails, we'll set up a new Facebook account. This is obviously very important. What's weird is that all this has happened in a town that's stifled free speech. The first measure introduced by Mayor Ilona Matkovich was to "muzzle" her staff, to put a gag order on all her employees. So everything can only be done with her permission," Imre Szadoczki, chairman of Fidesz in Vac, told commercial Hir TV.

Tech companies have declared war on the right wing. Photo: Pexels

Mr Szadoczki has called the events particularly outrageous, saying that as the local elections are approaching, they want to reach as many people as possible with their election manifesto on social media. In addition, Fidesz MP Andrea Gyurakovics announced last week on her own social media that Facebook had removed the page of the 9th district organization of Fidesz. The lawmaker did not let the incident pass without comment, stressing in her post that

Facebook's censorship department has already kicked off the 2024 election campaign, the first victim of which is the Facebook page of Fidesz's 9th district (Ferencvaros) organization...

This, however, is not the first time that a tech giant has censored right-wing content. It's worth remembering how Face­book blocked the page of Zsolt Bayer, a popular Hungarian right-wing publicist, in March this year. – Probably because the journalist has posted too much content criticizing the Biden administration and the Democratic Party recently," the administrator in charge of the Mr Bayer's social media accounts stated at the time. He also said that they had already suffered several restrictions lasting ten, twenty or even thirty days. The journalist's page has been in the red constantly of late, which means that Facebook didn't like his posts. The administrator said they had appealed against the ban, successfully, so the page was made available again the same day. This was not the first time though, as Zsolt Bayer's Facebook account also was temporarily blocked in 2021.