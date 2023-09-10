Poland and the Soros conquest

"Key battleground states" is how Executive Director David Koranyi and his colleagues at Action for Democracy referred to Italy, Hungary and Poland - as if we were also under American rule. Imperial logic is all-consuming and people like Koranyi are happy to bow to it. The term "battleground state" is, incidentally, used in US elections to describe states where the Democratic and Republican Parties are engaged in the fiercest struggle to win elections. In these areas, increased campaigning and media work is needed to ensure success, and money will need to be poured in.

Koranyi and his crew, who have close personal ties to the Soros network, are thus using this logic and array of tools to export "democracy".

But truly, what kind of "Democrats" are they who threaten their most likely presidential challenger, Donald Trump, with prison and court proceedings? Now, joining forces with Alex Soros, they want to introduce this kind of democracy in European countries led by sovereignist politicians. The formula is simple: political forces serving their globalist interests are to be put at the helm everywhere.

In Hungary, circles close to the US Democratic Party first tapped Gergely Karacsony for the job. 500 million Hungarian forints (approx 1.3million euro) -worth of support that came in in the form of euro and pounds sterling micro-donations was used to bolster his 2021 prime ministerial primary campaign for prime minister. After Karacsony's withdrawal, opposition candidate Peter Marki-Zay inherited his US advisors and resources along with the full support of the suddenly established Action for Democracy - whose human resources are tied to the current left-wing government.

Already during Karacsony's campaign, the organization had carefully worked out a system to circumvent Hungarian campaign finance laws. According to their cover story, mysterious micro-donors sponsored their affiliated NGOs, initially Karacsony's 99 Movement and then the Eerybody's Hungary Movement (MMM) founded by Marki-Zay.

Together with a Swiss foundation, they helped the left-wing alliance with a sum of four billion forints (approx 10.3 million euros), of which one billion was used to create media support for the opposition rainbow coalition. In total, slightly more than one billion forints came from the Koranyi crew to Oraculum 2020 Kft., the publisher of Ezalenyeg.hu, an online opposition portal specializing in discrediting right-wing politicians.

They also received an additional amount of nearly nine hundred million forints from the Swiss foundation.

Naturally, the left-wing media network did everything in its power to help the left-wing campaign. The most significant of these was the full-scale attack of pro-ruling party entities by leftist influencers and various Internet sites. In addition, the international media campaign against Hungary also went into overdrive. We do not seem to know who the real micro-donors were who got behind the left-wing campaign. However, we cannot be far from the truth if we conclude that the Soros family were the altruistic contributors.

The network's operation is not complicated: it buys political influence by supporting human rights and minority rights organizations and by donating to political parties that enthusiastically support progressive social policies like LGBTQ and gender issues). In Western Europe and some Balkan countries, the situation is the same as in the United States, as members of the network can be found at every level and in every unit of the European Union's organizational system. They write the various country reports, and they ask the Soros organizations operating in the targeted state about the situation there, and they base their reports and analyses on the news and analyses of the media they finance or own. As the Hungarian saying goes: very clever...

The main opponents of the Soros clan are sovereign, stable nation states. Countries whose governments reject a federal Europe, oppose migration, reject progressive social policy aspirations and support the traditional family model. Perhaps it is no coincidence that these are the countries classified as 'battlefield states' by the Koranyi-types in Europe, and among which Poland will be holding parliamentary elections on October 15.

The European middle-weight, which has been developing dynamically in recent years, is a key geopolitical player and a strong ally of the United States. The left-wing US administration, on the other hand, would prefer to see a Polish government that is on good terms with Brussels, and that is also supportive of gender policy initiatives and does not have any "rule of law" problems. Polish voters don't see it that way.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party, now too, has a distinct chance of winning, so it could form a government for the third time in a row. The challenger - just like in Hungary, is the liberal rainbow coalition, led by Donald Tusk. He is considered a pawn of Berlin and Brussels, so it is no coincidence that the Polish government was targeted primarily by German and EU politicians during the campaign period.

Tusk of course has the support of the progressive network behind him. Soros and co. are also very active in Poland, mainly through the Stefan Batory Foundation. This organization is at the forefront of the 'open society' ideology, and is supported by the Soros empire with massive sums of money to the tune of hundreds of thousands of euros. They were also behind the protests against the tightening of the 2017 anti-abortion law. The Global Fund for Women, an organization also linked to them, contributed one million zlotys to organize the 'spontaneous' demonstrations.

The other big street demonstrations took place in 2021, when the Polish opposition grew concerned about the freedom of the press. Lobbies in the US and Brussels were also mobilized to block the adoption of a new media ownership law. The aim of the right-wing was to prevent entities from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) - mainly from Russia - from having a controlling stake in Polish media companies. However, this would have also squeezed the Americans out of the media market, as would have been the fate of Discovery, which owns the opposition-leaning news channel TVN24. There was a huge diplomatic and domestic political storm, with the opposition accusing the government of stifling press freedom and the Americans protesting, leading to the aboutface by President Andrzej Duda. But if he had not backed down, the Soros empire would not have built a strong foothold ahead of the crucial October elections.

"The Philanthropists" have recently acquired the second largest radio station, Radio Zet, through various entities, and have also bought into the opposition daily Gazeta Wyborcza.