Polish elections will determine EU's future

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
1 órája
Poland will hold parliamentary elections on October 15th, pitting the country's left-wing forces – led by Donald Tusk – against a right-wing bloc spearheaded by the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS). The significance of this election is shown by the fact that both Brussels and the Germans are trying to influence the campaign, because the Polish government led by PM Mateusz Morawiecki is, just like the Hungarian cabinet, unwilling to bow to the efforts of Brussels bureaucrats to bring the powers of member states under one central control.

The upcoming Polish elections in October will determine the future of Europe, together with the European Parliament elections in June,

– Hermann Tertsch, an influential conservative MEP for VOX wrote in his recent op-ed published by El Debate and quoted by the international V4NA news agency. The politician adds that Poland has become an economic success story over the past decade, coupled with social stability, even despite political polarisation, a war on its borders and hostility within the EU institutions.

Mr Tertsch describes Poland as the "guiding force of the conservative revolution" because, in addition to its economic, social and cultural achievements, the country has also become an important factor in the defense and security of the West.

He notes that the changes began well before the war, but the conflict in Ukraine has led to Poland becoming America's main ally in Europe and the natural leader of nations within the EU that reject what he described as the "ailing Franco-German axis." He said he was convinced that the old system, in which Germany and France controlled the European Commission and imposed their will on the other member states, will not return.

Mr Tertsch believes that the forthcoming elections in Poland are crucial for the future of Europe as a whole, and that the result will resolve a huge dilemma that Europe's center right has faced since the end of the Second World War. He believes that the alliance with the socialists, who control Europe, has steered the center right towards a type of progressivism that is hostile to the sovereignty of nation states and economic growth, but open to social engineering, radical environmentalism and climate alarmism.

Cover photo: Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki (Photo: MTI/EPA/PAP/Pawel Supernak)

 

President Vucic: Hungary a role model for Serbia

President Vucic: Hungary a role model for Serbia

Katalin Novak, the President of the Republic of Hungary, emphasized that the two countries are linked by a strategic partnership.
PM Orban: All of Europe suffers from Brussels' response to war

PM Orban: All of Europe suffers from Brussels' response to war

If the war came to an end, the economic situation would improve immediately, Hungarian PM Orban said.
PM Orban: We will extend income tax exemption to mothers with three children

PM Orban: We will extend income tax exemption to mothers with three children

The Hungarian PM recalled that the world has changed dramatically since the demographic summit held two years ago.
Another visa scandal: Editor-in-chief of national sports paper denied US entry

Another visa scandal: Editor-in-chief of national sports paper denied US entry

He was invited to open a sports event for the Hungarian communities in North America on Friday.
Empty words

Empty words

Von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine seventeen times, peace and inflation barely and sanctions against Russian only once.
Hungary a flagship of conservative family policy

Hungary a flagship of conservative family policy

Encouraging unfettered immigration is not a solution. The model for a real solution was developed by Hungary, the Center for Fundamental Rights says.
