"What is happening in Israel is a combination of 9/11 and the Bucha massacre"

On Saturday morning Israel was attacked by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. What was your first thought when you heard the news?

You cannot say that it was a complete surprise because if you live in this area, you are used to this kind of attacks. Hamas is a Palestinian terrorist organization, which is financially controlled, politically supported and motivated by Iran. Let us not forget the whole chain of subordination. Nevertheless, we were surprised by the scale of this attack. What we have here is a thorough organization which targeted innocent people. Most of them civilians, we have, until now, around 350 people who were murdered.

Hamas terrorists attacked them and literally butchered them. We have scores of people, babies, children, women, adults and old people who were abducted by Hamas and moved to Gaza.

And let's not forget the bombardment over half of Israel's territory. No country would tolerate what is happening, and we reacted accordingly. We were surprised by the attack, but time will come when we will investigate and see what happened, what went wrong. Our mission now is to drive out all those terrorists who are still in our territory. And then we will deal a blow to Hamas so that they won't be able to carry out such an attack in the near future.

How is this attack different from the other attacks?

The attacks are usually carried out by firing rockets indiscriminately at Israeli settlements. This time this was only a decoy, because hundreds, if not thousands, of Hamas terrorists infiltrated into Israel's sovereign territory. They attacked around 25 Israeli villages, kibbutzim, and cities. They took hostages, and they just murdered them brutally. You can see those horrific video recordings showing you the misery of the people captured, how they treat them, how they abuse them, how they drag women and children. An elderly lady, a Holocaust survivor was forced to hold a gun and make a V sign with her fingers before she was abducted and taken to Gaza. No one knows what happened to her, and we don't know the fate of many other people. And this is what makes the difference, and we will have to deal with it accordingly.

From our point of view, yesterday was a combination of 9/11 in America and the Bucha massacre in Ukraine.

Experts say that Israel was not prepared for the attack on Saturday. How could this happen?

Hamas has made it very clear that its goal is to eliminate the state of Israel. We were surprised by the volume and the timing of the attack, coming at the end of the Jewish high holidays, the last day of Simchat Torah, when many people are on holiday. We have recruited tens of thousands of reservists to drive terrorists out of Israeli territory and then strike Gaza. It's worth paying attention to what's going on on our northern front because today, Hezbollah tried to provoke Israel along the Lebanese border. We hope that the situation will not escalate, but if it does, we will call up all the reservists and fight on two fronts. By the way, Iran is behind these events. Why? There are many reasons, but I guess the main reason now is fear: with support from the Americans, a peace deal could be reached between Israel and Saudi Arabia. But now we are at war and we will win it.

What could be the reason for Hamas to time the attack now? Could it have something to do with the Arab states normalizing relations with Israel, or with the fact that all eyes are now on Ukraine?

Yes, all eyes are on Ukraine. And, yes, they don't like the fact that the Arab countries want to continue normalizing their relations with Israel. You see, the question is whether you want military and political stability, economic prosperity in the region, or you want to be subjected to tyranny, to theocracies, and terrorist states like Iran. Iran is the biggest terrorist state today, wherever there is something wrong being done in Europe, in the Middle East, in Africa, you will always find the footprints of Iran. If the Middle East is secure, flourishing and turns quiet, then this also brings security to Europe because the Middle East or Africa is the backyard of Europe, and especially of the European Union. All the problems that could emerge from the Middle East have their implications on Europe, including Hungary, reducing security and prosperity, and the other way around.