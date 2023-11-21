időjárás 6°C Olivér 2023. november 21.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 6°C
Olivér
2023. november 21.

Elcsíptük Karácsony pénzhordó emberét! + videó

magyar

Hungarian MEP Hurls Scathing Rebuke at Von der Leyen

Manninger Miksa
19 perce
Hungarian MEP Hurls Scathing Rebuke at Von der Leyen

We asked Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch for his thoughts on an absurd statement uttered recently by European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer, who described the questions of Hungary's national consultation survey as "lies." In response to our question, the Hungarian politician explained that

those who dance to Brussels' tunes are always telling the truth, according to Brussels; whereas those who don't dance to Brussels' tunes, well, their credibility is always questioned in Brussels. Brussels' behavior is determined by the fact that if you step out of line, there's no treat for you. However, we are far more concerned about defending Hungary's national sovereignty than about nurturing the souls of Brussels bureaucrats.

For a balanced coverage, we asked not just the Hungarian MEP, but also the Commission, about why they are so eager to determine the opinion of Hungarians. Unsurprisingly, we have yet to receive their reply. 

Today, Brussels began its attack on Hungary's national consultation and will do everything to silence the Hungarian people, the state secretary in charge of international communication and relations - Zoltan Kovacs - wrote in a post on his social media He said:

Does Brussels want to settle in migrants? YES. Does Brussels want to give more money to Ukraine? YES. Does Brussels want to give Ukraine more weapons? YES. Does Brussels want to abolish Hungary's child protection law? YES. Does Brussels want to abolish the utility bill reduction scheme? YES. Does Brussels want to abolish the interest rate freeze? YES. Does Brussels want to abolish the extra profit tax in Hungary? YES. Do they want to influence Hungarian politics with money from Brussels and overseas? YES. Does Brussels want to allow genetically modified Ukrainian grain in? YES. Brussels does not like the fact that Hungary does not dance to their tune.

 As we mentioned in an earlier piece, the European Commission's spokesperson, when asked by Euronews, described the questions in Hungary's national consultation survey as lies and suggested that Hungarians who want to stay informed should rely on information provided by European Commission sources.

 

What is particularly odd is that Mr Mamer, despite his insistence throughout the press briefing that they are not concerned with the national consultation, has expressed a sharp opinion. In fact, it turns out that he's the one who showed EC President Ursula von der Leyen a photo taken of one of the Hungarian billboards.

The new national consultation is centered around the issue of protecting Hungary's sovereignty. Respondents can express their views on issues affecting the country's economy and security. They can show support the government's utility bill reduction scheme and interest rate freeze, as well as reject Brussels' migration plans and the further arming of Ukraine. The consultation questionnaires will be delivered to all households by Christmas at the latest and will also be available online.

Cover photo: MEP Tamas Deutsch, head of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) delegation to the European Parliament (EP), holds a press conference on the European Parliament's resolution on migration at the Members' Office in Budapest on December 19, 2020. The Soros plan is being implemented gradually, with "ruthless consistency", with the active participation of the European and Hungarian left, Mr Deutsch told the EP's opening session in Brussels, on June 19. (Photo: MTI/Balazs Mohai )

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Megint körözik a Kőgazdag fiatalok sztárjának, PSG Oglinak a testőrét, Papaszitát

Megint körözik a Kőgazdag fiatalok sztárjának, PSG Oglinak a testőrét, Papaszitát

origo.hu
Sokan támadják Szabó Zsófit legújabb fotója miatt

Sokan támadják Szabó Zsófit legújabb fotója miatt

origo.hu
"Terhes vagy?" - sejtelmes fotót tett közzé Berki Mazsi

"Terhes vagy?" - sejtelmes fotót tett közzé Berki Mazsi

borsonline.hu
Kihirdették a minimálbért

Kihirdették a minimálbért

vg.hu
"Éreztem, hogy kidudorodik az ér a fejemen" - a kamerák előtt omlott össze Stana Alexandra

"Éreztem, hogy kidudorodik az ér a fejemen" - a kamerák előtt omlott össze Stana Alexandra

ripost.hu
Svájcba repült Orbán Viktor

Svájcba repült Orbán Viktor

vg.hu
Zelenszkij megőrült: zagyván, összevissza beszélt az újságíróknak

Zelenszkij megőrült: zagyván, összevissza beszélt az újságíróknak

origo.hu
Kevesebb bonyodalom, egyszerűbb vásárlás: "varázskasszákat" vezet be a Tesco

Kevesebb bonyodalom, egyszerűbb vásárlás: "varázskasszákat" vezet be a Tesco

mindmegette.hu
Schiffer András szerint együtt drukkolni a magyaroknak, összetartó élményt ad

Schiffer András szerint együtt drukkolni a magyaroknak, összetartó élményt ad

magyarnemzet.hu
Black Friday a barkácspiacon

Black Friday a barkácspiacon

origo.hu
Bármikor megremeghet a föld idehaza, itt vannak a veszélyeztetettebb területek

Bármikor megremeghet a föld idehaza, itt vannak a veszélyeztetettebb területek

magyarnemzet.hu
Az eMAG társ az ünnepi előkészületekben(x)

Az eMAG társ az ünnepi előkészületekben(x)

origo.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Brussels Launches Unprecedented Assault on Hungary's Sovereignty

Brussels Launches Unprecedented Assault on Hungary's Sovereignty

While Brussels allegedly ignores the upcoming national consultation, it sharply criticizes it.
Vocal Hungary Hater Daniel Freund Terrified of Orban

Vocal Hungary Hater Daniel Freund Terrified of Orban

In roughly eighty seconds, the Green MEP summarized all the key points of Brussels' crusade against Hungary.
PM Orban: No Gang Wars, No Migrant Ghettos Here!

PM Orban: No Gang Wars, No Migrant Ghettos Here!

Hungary will defend itself and its sovereignty, the prime minister said.
There Will be No Country to Call Hungary If Brussels Has its Way

There Will be No Country to Call Hungary If Brussels Has its Way

On big issues that concern Hungarians and other Europeans alike, the Hungarian government's position is in the majority also in other European countries.
Majority of Hungarians Condemn Pro-Hamas politicians

Majority of Hungarians Condemn Pro-Hamas politicians

According to the Szazadveg survey, respondents are worried that Islamic terrorism could re-emerge in Europe.
Alex Soros Likely Behind Foreign Attacks on Child Protection Law

Alex Soros Likely Behind Foreign Attacks on Child Protection Law

Influential politicians in Brussels staging full-blown assault on law are in contact with billionaire speculator's son.
idézőjelVélemény
Gaal Gergely

Európa lelke a keresztény értékrend

A jövő évi EP-választások tétje az, hogy az Európai Unió vissza tud-e találni az alapítók értékeihez, amelyek közül most a békére való törekvés a legfontosabb.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu