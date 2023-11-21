Hungarian MEP Hurls Scathing Rebuke at Von der Leyen

We asked Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch for his thoughts on an absurd statement uttered recently by European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer, who described the questions of Hungary's national consultation survey as "lies." In response to our question, the Hungarian politician explained that

those who dance to Brussels' tunes are always telling the truth, according to Brussels; whereas those who don't dance to Brussels' tunes, well, their credibility is always questioned in Brussels. Brussels' behavior is determined by the fact that if you step out of line, there's no treat for you. However, we are far more concerned about defending Hungary's national sovereignty than about nurturing the souls of Brussels bureaucrats.

For a balanced coverage, we asked not just the Hungarian MEP, but also the Commission, about why they are so eager to determine the opinion of Hungarians. Unsurprisingly, we have yet to receive their reply.

Today, Brussels began its attack on Hungary's national consultation and will do everything to silence the Hungarian people, the state secretary in charge of international communication and relations - Zoltan Kovacs - wrote in a post on his social media He said:

Does Brussels want to settle in migrants? YES. Does Brussels want to give more money to Ukraine? YES. Does Brussels want to give Ukraine more weapons? YES. Does Brussels want to abolish Hungary's child protection law? YES. Does Brussels want to abolish the utility bill reduction scheme? YES. Does Brussels want to abolish the interest rate freeze? YES. Does Brussels want to abolish the extra profit tax in Hungary? YES. Do they want to influence Hungarian politics with money from Brussels and overseas? YES. Does Brussels want to allow genetically modified Ukrainian grain in? YES. Brussels does not like the fact that Hungary does not dance to their tune.

As we mentioned in an earlier piece, the European Commission's spokesperson, when asked by Euronews, described the questions in Hungary's national consultation survey as lies and suggested that Hungarians who want to stay informed should rely on information provided by European Commission sources.