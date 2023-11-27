The decision to seize our planes that were in technical storage or being serviced abroad or about to fly for foreign airlines caught us off guard,

– the transport minister explained.

Over half of Russia's passenger planes are foreign-made and were leased by Russian airlines. After the outbreak of the war, more than two-thirds of these foreign aircraft in Russia, registered in Bermuda and Ireland, had their airworthiness certificates revoked, rendering them unable to operate. Previously,

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by allowing the registration of foreign aircraft leasing rights in Russia.

Private jets are still allowed to fly anywhere outside of Europe's airspace. The oligarchs, if the want to, will always find a way for private air travel: they can even fly in the EU, for which they must lease a plane in Türkiye.

Magyar Nemzet has previously reported that Russian-built passenger planes could start carrying passengers as early as next year.