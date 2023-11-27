Russia's Future Aircraft Fleet: Anticipated Numbers Revealed

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, Russia has lost a total of 76 airliners due to Western sanctions. The country currently has 1,302 aircraft, with 1,167 of them being passenger planes. According to Vitaly Savelyev, the head of Russia's transport ministry, the country is planning to increase its fleet to 1,800 domestic planes and helicopters for Russian carriers by 2030. He shared this information with the Moscow-based Russian media group RBC, as reported by the international V4NA news agency.
Ajánló
Jól nézze meg, melyik repülőtérre indul, a havazás miatt gondok lehetnek + videók
Legalább 35 járat késett és további négy járatot töröltek a havazás miatt.