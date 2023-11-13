The Right's Role: Sparing Europe's Car Industry from Collapse

– What role does the automotive industry play in Europe's economy?

– The automotive industry is a key player in Europe's economy, accounting for seven percent of EU GDP. In addition, the automotive industry is not only active in production, but it also places a heightened emphasis on research and development.

Companies take an active part in innovation and technology development, which contributes to making countries more competitive on international markets.

The car industry is also a particularly important economic sector in Hungary, creating significant employment and contributing to increasing export earnings. Besides all this, the sector employs 180,000 people in Hungary, including workers directly involved in the car manufacturing process and those in the supply chain.

– What does, in specific terms, the successful watering down of the Euro 7 regulation mean in the daily lives of European citizens?

– The European Commission, in collaboration with the European Left, proposed a reduction in vehicle emissions that could have potentially devastated the motor vehicle industry. However, through a united effort on the right wing, we have successfully adopted a text that prevents such a scenario."

The proposed new standards could have rendered any further cost-effective development of conventional internal combustion car technology nearly impossible, leading citizens to face additional price hikes.

Within the framework of the proposed restrictions and deadlines, car manufacturers would not have been able to develop cost-effectively, but instead would have had to close down factories, putting thousands of jobs at risk. These negative effects have now been avoided by the softening of the regulation.

– Is the Right having to continually drag the Left's lofty ambitions back into reality a recurring phenomenon?

– Irrational ideas coupled with excessive regulation from Brussels and the Left have become commonplace and pose an increasing threat to our competitiveness and economic growth. We mustn't overlook the risks associated with Brussels' climate change measures. An attitude on the right that takes account of realities is therefore essential. Conservative climate policy is key to job creation. Protecting industries and preserving competitiveness is not just in our economic interest, but also essential for our national security and energy security.

– Given its globalist nature, international collaboration is often viewed as a strength of the Left. What's the strategy of the European right in the upcoming elections?

– In the upcoming elections, our main focus in the field of environment and climate policies should be to find a balance between sustainability, industry and the protection of farmers. In collaboration with groups of representatives from right-wing political parties in Europe, we are committed to ensuring that not left-wing or green ideologies can prevent our effective work for climate protection.

In addition to the Euro 7 regulation, the ill-considered proposals by the EP on the nature restoration regulation - which the Fidesz delegation in the European Parliament was able to fight effectively against in the July plenary vote -also serve as a good example. Under my leadership, we've forged a united European center-right—an unprecedented alliance in the history of the European Parliament.

Rather than relying on futile proposals from the European Parliament, the crux lies in ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the EU and its member states. Tailored guidance for member states is also crucial in ensuring the long-term resilience of the European economy and agriculture, allowing everyone to preserve their competitiveness during the green transition.

– For several years now, the Hungarian right has consistently triumphed in both national and EP elections. Is it common for like-minded individuals to seek insights into the keys to this success in Brussels?

– In recent years, left-wing media and Europe's leftist-liberal parties have consistently claimed that the policies of PM Viktor Orban's government have "completely isolated Hungary." However, their effort to construe such a narrative has failed:

not only is there no trace of isolation, but Hungary has, in fact, become a role model in various areas, including migration, family support and climate change policies. Moreover, it's increasingly common for leading conservative thinkers in the Western world to praise our country. For instance, Hungary's scheme of household utility price cuts has inspired many Western European countries, leading them to introduce regulated electricity and gas prices to alleviate the burden on their citizens. This makes the Hungarian model an enviable political achievement.

For those who deny that a Hungary led by the right wing holds far greater appeal than its size, this denial is becoming increasingly challenging. Since Hungary can leverage its distinctive traits beyond its own interests, its performance is evolving into an international example to follow. Brussels sees this too, so there's a growing acknowledgment that the previous 'one direction' system is being disrupted and a new, successful path is emerging. The Euro 7 plenary vote serves as a clear example that if the right comes together, success is indeed possible. If we work together and act responsibly, we can forge a future where the health of our planet is preserved with sustainable industries. We need real action, not ideological battles!

Cover photo: Hungarian MEP Edina Toth at the European Parliament's headquarters in Strasbourg (Source: European Parliament)