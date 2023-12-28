Stakes Are High in EP Elections, Parliamentary Group Leader of Christian Democrats Says

The government has asked people for their opinion for the thirteenth time in a national consultation survey. Ukraine's accession to the EU is one of the key issues in the survey. What would be the consequences of Ukraine gaining EU membership?

The real problem is that none of the EU institutions has actually assessed this in full detail. What is certain is that Ukraine's disastrous economic situation, its vast territory and the incredibly high risk of corruption would entail a complete change in the EU's existing funding system. The area-based agricultural subsidies scheme would also be upset. Not to mention that the legal or other conditions are not in place for Ukraine to join the European Union. What's the size of Ukraine's territory? What's the size of its population?

As is known, the country is at war with Russia, and millions have fled their homeland. I empathize with the Ukrainian people, they deserve peace and a better quality of life, but there are many questions, while there are no official and reassuring answers yet. Without answers, Ukraine cannot join the community of the European Union.

As in the past, the Left once again fails to consider it important to listen to the opinion of Hungarians. What could be the reason? Why does the Hungarian left regularly criticize the national consultation process?

We have said umpteen times that the Hungarian left engages in politics in a self-defeating manner. It simply cannot respect and take into account people's opinions, which is why they fail in the elections time and again. However, what they conclude from failures is not that they need to change, but that they need to better meet the political expectations of their foreign donors. Obviously, the opinion of Hungarians will not shape these foreign interests, so from the Democratic Coalition to Momentum, through to other parties coordinated by [ex-PM] Ferenc Gyurcsany, left-wing politicians are not really interested to find out what the people want.

There is huge migratory pressure on our country. How can Hungary's security be safeguarded in such a situation?

We simply have no choice but to hold out. We must protect our borders even amid political and economic pressures. Today it is clearer than ever to everyone that the only lasting and effective solution to migration pressure was offered by Hungary. We have put in place technical barriers and legal conditions to stop illegal migration, built strong border defense and we fundamentally question any EU solution that would mandate member states to take in millions of people who bring foreign culture, religion and language with them, and for the most part, do not want to adapt.

The forthcoming EP elections may also be a wake-up call for leaders in other countries to realize that they have been pursuing policies that go against their European and national interests. We need to seek allies and develop as useful and close cooperation as possible with the "awakened" states.

The KDNP devotes special attention to helping Hungarian families. Are there any new family support measures to be expected next year?

As a party for families, we are extremely proud that even in difficult economic circumstances, we have managed to protect our achievements. Increasing family support is the only viable alternative to the demographic crisis, and our accomplishments are highly appreciated by experts internationally. But we cannot sit back and relax. We are constantly making improvements and adjustments to the system that makes it easier for families to have children and to live their daily lives. There's the upgraded family housing subsidy scheme and hosts of support measures that will continue to help families in Hungary in 2024. Supporting families is a national strategic issue for the Christian Democrats, and no war or crisis can make us give up on this.

Cover photo: Istvan Simicsko, parliamentary group leader of the Christian Democrats (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)