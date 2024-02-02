Few people know who Ilaria Salis is, the Italian newspaper il Giornale writes in its article about the Italian woman who has been held behind bars in Hungary for nearly a year on charges of taking part in antifascist attacks in the Hungarian capital in 2023. The paper recalls that Ilaria Salis, whose trial began in Budapest this week, was 18 years old when, in 2003, she founded the Boccaccio social center in Monza, a kind of garrison of illegality in the heart of the historic city of Brianza.

The far-left activist, who was arrested with an expandable baton in her pocket, was for years one of the originators of the actions and activities carried out by the social center in Brianza. Boccaccio is well known in anarchist and far-left circles for propagating anti-capitalist and anti-militarist revolutionary ideologies. Last December, the social center celebrated the 20th anniversary of its foundation, its founder is imprisoned in Hungary, and Salis's movement has staged a street march.

The far-left rioters vandalized the streets they marched through, smashing the windows of banks and shops and chanting slogans against the local mayor and the Meloni government.

Slogans such as "Steal everything!" or "Steal from the rich!" appeared on the walls as they passed through the streets in the Italian city. The social center in Brianza was evicted twice last year amid protests from residents who can no longer put up with living with these characters.

You evict us and we are still here. We occupy when we want. We stay here, this city is ours. Foa Boccaccion is not afraid!

the rioters chanted during their latest demonstration. In early October, immediately after the outbreak of the umpteenth war between Israel and Palestine, at a demonstration organized by the social center founded by Ilaria Salis, protesters yelled:

Intifada until victory! With the Palestinian people against oppression by Israel!

Now just a recap on what happened in Hungary last year. Shortly before the Day of Honor event, far-left activists attacked innocent passers-by in the streets of Budapest. The perpetrators, who came to Hungary specifically to commit atrocities, picked their victims on the basis of their looks. Nine people were brutally beaten up by those accused of committing a series of assaults as members of a criminal organization. Their trial began this week.

Antifascist lies escalate into international conflict

Reacting to false information about demeaning prison conditions, the Italian diplomacy went out of its way to have the far-left activist Ilaria Salis moved to house arrest in Italy. The 39-year-old Italian woman, whose trial started on Monday, has been in prison in Budapest for nearly a year. She is accused of taking part in the street attacks.

The Italian press has strongly criticized prison conditions and treatment in Hungary, citing complaints from the accused woman's father. Matteo Salvini, secretary of the Lega party currently in government, also commented on the woman's case, describing it as absurd that Ilaria Salis worked as a school teacher in Italy. According to press sources, the Lega party issued a statement confirming that