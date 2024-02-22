The Action for Democracy and its collaborating partners operated a real campaign machine to discredit targeted national leaders, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban, by publishing opinion pieces, for instance, on Yahoo News.
Alexander Nazaryan, who is also active as a senior White House correspondent, attacked the Hungarian prime minister in a piece full of smears and malicious misrepresentations.
As is known today, a Hungarian intelligence report, which was partially declassified last summer, revealed that through A4D and a Swiss foundation more than four billion forints had flowed into Hungary to support the left wing 's election campaign.
Billions were transferred to Oraculum 2020 Kft, the publisher of the media empire EzaLenyeg, which operates portals for defamatory campaigns, and to DatAdat, a network of companies with ties to former left-wing PM Gordon Bajnai.
In the photo released by the European Parliament, Hungarian-born American businessman George Soros, chairman of the New York-based Soros Fund Management investment company, speaks at the joint conference of the EP's Development, Budget, Justice and Home Affairs Committees in Brussels on June 30, 2016 (Photo: MTI/European Parliament/Philippe Buissin)