Gerzson 2024. február 22.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Gerzson
2024. február 22.
magyar

Double Standards Applied by US Revealed by Former NATO Chief Commander

Magyar Nemzet
48 perce
Double Standards Applied by US Revealed by Former NATO Chief Commander

The US would not allow interference in its internal affairs, let alone the kind of meddling in domestic political processes George Soros has done and continues to do in Hungary and many other countries.

The United States of America would not allow interference in its internal affairs, let alone the kind of meddling in domestic political processes George Soros has done and continues to do in Hungary and many other countries, Mandiner writes in a piece.

This was revealed by retired General Wesley Clark, a board member of the Action for Democracy (A4D) in a video that was just shared on a profile on X called MagaBabe. In recent weeks, the same source released several recordings with the leaders of the American organization disclosing that the stock exchange speculator was the main donor behind the billions of forints channeled to the opposition in Hungary.

While in many countries across the world, Soros's network typically uses various means of exercising influence in the name of protecting democratic values, what in fact is underlying their actions is political and business interest.

Proof of this is the recording published in recent days on X. In the video, General Wesley Clark, a trustee of the Action for Democracy, points out that the United States would not tolerate interference similar to what is carried out by the stock exchange speculator. 

He funded the efforts in Bosnia; he funded the efforts in Hungary. That’s why Viktor Orban hates him. But who’s George Soros? He’s an American. He happened to grow up in Hungary. Why is he controlling the politics of Hungary? We don’t want that,

the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO said.

In other parts of the recording, Clark explains that the Americans even influenced elections in Greece and Italy a few decades ago.

In footage also published on the MagaBabe account a few weeks ago, A4D leaders admitted that George Soros was behind the roughly three billion forints - claimed to be micro-donations - that went to the Hungarian opposition.

In one of the videos, David Koranyi, head of the organization - formerly an advisor to leftist ex-PM Gordon Bajnai and Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony - said that they considered it important that the role of the American businessman was kept secret because they feared that if the identity of the main donor was revealed, public opinion might turn against them because voters would not believe that their activities were driven by concerns for democracy, Mandiner wrote

Previous videos reveal that key A4D figures have also worked closely with the leaders of US Democrats in their operations. Kati Marton, chair of the A4D board of trustees, for example, explained in one of the videos that in Poland, she first consulted with the US ambassador in Warsaw in order to prepare the ground for helping Donald Tusk and his allies into government.

The Action for Democracy and its collaborating partners operated a real campaign machine to discredit targeted national leaders, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban, by publishing opinion pieces, for instance, on Yahoo News.

Alexander Nazaryan, who is also active as a senior White House correspondent, attacked the Hungarian prime minister in a piece full of smears and malicious misrepresentations.

As is known today, a Hungarian intelligence report, which was partially declassified last summer, revealed that through A4D and a Swiss foundation more than four billion forints had flowed into Hungary to support the left wing 's election campaign.

Billions were transferred to Oraculum 2020 Kft, the publisher of the media empire EzaLenyeg, which operates portals for defamatory campaigns, and to DatAdat, a network of companies with ties to former left-wing PM Gordon Bajnai.

In the photo released by the European Parliament, Hungarian-born American businessman George Soros, chairman of the New York-based Soros Fund Management investment company, speaks at the joint conference of the EP's Development, Budget, Justice and Home Affairs Committees in Brussels on June 30, 2016 (Photo: MTI/European Parliament/Philippe Buissin)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Bemutatjuk Sulyok Tamást, aki a következő köztársasági elnök lehet

Bemutatjuk Sulyok Tamást, aki a következő köztársasági elnök lehet

origo.hu
Itt van Oroszország nagy bejelentése

Itt van Oroszország nagy bejelentése

origo.hu
Csodálatos örömhírt jelentett be Pápai Joci a gyerekről: özönlenek a gratulációk

Csodálatos örömhírt jelentett be Pápai Joci a gyerekről: özönlenek a gratulációk

borsonline.hu
Kicsoda Dr. Sulyok Tamás, a kormánypártok államfőjelöltje?

Kicsoda Dr. Sulyok Tamás, a kormánypártok államfőjelöltje?

mandiner.hu
Azonnali riasztást adtak ki: veszélyes, ami Magyarország felé tart

Azonnali riasztást adtak ki: veszélyes, ami Magyarország felé tart

metropol.hu
Szürke eminenciás lehet Magyarország új köztársasági elnöke

Szürke eminenciás lehet Magyarország új köztársasági elnöke

vg.hu
Kiderült, mi tette tönkre Oláh Gergőék házasságát

Kiderült, mi tette tönkre Oláh Gergőék házasságát

origo.hu
Hatalmas bejelentés: visszatér a német fociválogatottba a Real Madrid világbajnok sztárja

Hatalmas bejelentés: visszatér a német fociválogatottba a Real Madrid világbajnok sztárja

origo.hu
Rejtélyes, sötét autótól rettegnek az emberek a határ innenső oldalán

Rejtélyes, sötét autótól rettegnek az emberek a határ innenső oldalán

magyarnemzet.hu
Így falja fel a rozsda a híres K-hidat Óbudán

Így falja fel a rozsda a híres K-hidat Óbudán

metropol.hu
Ki nem találná, melyik ország lett Oroszország legnagyobb whisky-beszállítója

Ki nem találná, melyik ország lett Oroszország legnagyobb whisky-beszállítója

magyarnemzet.hu
Biden: Putyin egy „őrült rohadék” + videó

Biden: Putyin egy „őrült rohadék” + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Germany Views Hungary Through Prism of Political Bias

Germany Views Hungary Through Prism of Political Bias

Breaking a long-standing, good relationship such as the Hungarian-German friendship cannot be allowed under any circumstances.
PM Orban: We Can and We Will Win the EP Elections

PM Orban: We Can and We Will Win the EP Elections

The joint meeting of the parliamentary groups of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats held before the spring session of the Hungarian parliament kicked off with opening speech by PM Orban.
The Curveball At The End

The Curveball At The End

The United States, NATO's dominant member state, no longer adheres to formalities but openly seeks to exert pressure on its Hungarian ally.
Pressman Consults with Hungarian Helsinki Committee Co-Chair

Pressman Consults with Hungarian Helsinki Committee Co-Chair

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee has received substantial funding from Georg Soros in recent years.
Donald Tusk to Obliterate Catholic Religion

Donald Tusk to Obliterate Catholic Religion

Donald Tusk's government is bent on dismantling religion in Poland.
Former NATO Chief Commander Exposes Interference in Hungary by Soros's Network + Video

Former NATO Chief Commander Exposes Interference in Hungary by Soros's Network + Video

Yet another revealing video exposes the meddling by the organization run by David Koranyi, former adviser to Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony.
idézőjelVélemény
Pilhál Tamás

A NER-törők tíz pontja

Avagy autópálya helyett vonatozzál, akkor majd jól megbukik az Orbán.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu