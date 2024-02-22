Double Standards Applied by US Revealed by Former NATO Chief Commander

This was revealed by retired General Wesley Clark, a board member of the Action for Democracy (A4D) in a video that was just shared on a profile on X called MagaBabe. In recent weeks, the same source released several recordings with the leaders of the American organization disclosing that the stock exchange speculator was the main donor behind the billions of forints channeled to the opposition in Hungary.

While in many countries across the world, Soros's network typically uses various means of exercising influence in the name of protecting democratic values, what in fact is underlying their actions is political and business interest.

Proof of this is the recording published in recent days on X. In the video, General Wesley Clark, a trustee of the Action for Democracy, points out that the United States would not tolerate interference similar to what is carried out by the stock exchange speculator.

He funded the efforts in Bosnia; he funded the efforts in Hungary. That’s why Viktor Orban hates him. But who’s George Soros? He’s an American. He happened to grow up in Hungary. Why is he controlling the politics of Hungary? We don’t want that,

the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO said.