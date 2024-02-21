Eleonóra 2024. február 21.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Eleonóra
2024. február 21.
magyar

Former NATO Chief Commander Exposes Interference in Hungary by Soros's Network + Video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Former NATO Chief Commander Exposes Interference in Hungary by Soros's Network + Video

The scandal of meddling in internal affairs by the US is spiraling further after another video has been released on the X page that was probably created to support Donald Trump, the Hungarian  Mandiner news portal reported. 

In the video, which is also circulating among Hungarians living in the US, leaders of Action for Democracy (A4D) talk about the role of George Soros in activities aiming to shape the internal affairs of sovereign states.

Soros influences elections

In the latest recording, General Wesley Clark, a member of the A4D board of trustees, reveals that George Soros has a long history of trying to influence national elections in countries across our region.

For years, we interfered in the Italian elections. We made sure that the communists never won in Italy and in Greece. (...) Hungary, sure,

 the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO said, stressing that "it’s not the US government, it’s just private individuals that are interfering in other countries’ elections."

As it turned out George Soros was primarily behind the meddling in these states, and

according to Wesley Clark, he also tried to influence domestic politics in Bosnia. Interestingly, the retired general also noted that if they had organised the coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it would certainly have been successful.

The picture that emerges from previous videos is that key A4D figures have also worked closely with the leaders of US Democrats in their operations. Kati Marton, chair of the A4D board of trustees, for example, explained in one of the videos that in Poland, she first consulted with the US ambassador in Warsaw in order to prepare the ground for helping Donald Tusk and his allies into government.

Campaign against Viktor Orban

The Action for Democracy and its collaborating partners operated a real campaign machine to discredit targeted national leaders, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban, by publishing opinion pieces, for instance, on Yahoo News. For example, Alexander Nazaryan, a senior White House correspondent, attacked the Hungarian prime minister in a piece full of smears and malicious misrepresentations.

A Hungarian intelligence report, which was partially declassified last summer, revealed that through A4D and a Swiss foundation 

more than four billion forints had flowed into Hungary to support the left wing 's election campaign.

Billions were transferred to Oraculum 2020 Kft, the publisher of the media empire EzaLenyeg, which operates portals for defamatory campaigns, and to DatAdat, a network of companies with ties to former left-wing Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai.

Worries about exposure

The report only uncovered the route of the money from abroad, the source -  that the rolling dollars came from George Soros - was revealed by the videos shared on X. The stock exchange speculator must have been quite sensitively affected by his role in the attempt to influence the elections becoming public knowledge, as in one of the videos, David Koranyi, head of A4D, said that it was extremely important to keep secret that Soros was behind their operations, because he believed that public disclosure would have turned the public opinion against them.

They were worried that if the identity of the main donor, George Soros, had been made public, it would have discredited their explanation that they were seeking to interfere in Hungarian domestic affairs out of concern for democratic values.

Just to recall, in the videos released in recent weeks, prominent A4D figures shared with their interlocutors a number of revealing background details about the organisation's activities and funding. Among other things, they also admitted that the stock exchange speculator was the source of the roughly three billion forints - initially claimed to be micro-donations - which flowed into Hungary through David Koranyi's organization to support the 2022 election campaign of the opposition alliance.

Cover photo: George Soros, Hungarian-born US  businessman (Photo: MTI/EPA/Peter Foley) 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Kocsis Máté a Nemzetbiztonsági Bizottság üléséről: Magyar Péter nem mondott igazat, az ellenzéki képviselők szerint sem

Kocsis Máté a Nemzetbiztonsági Bizottság üléséről: Magyar Péter nem mondott igazat, az ellenzéki képviselők szerint sem

origo.hu
Kirabolták Csutit

Kirabolták Csutit

origo.hu
Sokkot kapott a 24 éves férfi, egyszerre két UFO jelent meg előtte – Fotó

Sokkot kapott a 24 éves férfi, egyszerre két UFO jelent meg előtte – Fotó

borsonline.hu
Adómentes lett, több emberhez juthat el a Richter csúcsgyógyszere

Adómentes lett, több emberhez juthat el a Richter csúcsgyógyszere

vg.hu
"B*meg" és veszekedés: kiderültek Csuti és G.w.M beszélgetésének részletei

"B*meg" és veszekedés: kiderültek Csuti és G.w.M beszélgetésének részletei

ripost.hu
Márki-Zay Péter válasza a botrányos kijelentésre: Orbán

Márki-Zay Péter válasza a botrányos kijelentésre: Orbán

hirtv.hu
Meghalt az Office sztárja

Meghalt az Office sztárja

origo.hu
Férfi kézi: Hornyák Péter már el tudja engedni, ami nem olyan fontos

Férfi kézi: Hornyák Péter már el tudja engedni, ami nem olyan fontos

nemzetisport.hu
„Néhány percre ismét kitört a Badacsony vulkán”

„Néhány percre ismét kitört a Badacsony vulkán”

magyarnemzet.hu
Diákokat vittek el a rendőrök a kaposvári iskolából, azt is elmondták, miért

Diákokat vittek el a rendőrök a kaposvári iskolából, azt is elmondták, miért

magyarnemzet.hu
Nógrádi György: Lehetetlen célok

Nógrádi György: Lehetetlen célok

magyarnemzet.hu
Kezdődik A sógun című sorozat

Kezdődik A sógun című sorozat

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary FM Pushes For Closer Cooperation With India

Hungary FM Pushes For Closer Cooperation With India

India could soon become the world's third largest economy, Hungary's foreign minister pointed out.
Pressman Welcomes Key Soros Beneficiary

Pressman Welcomes Key Soros Beneficiary

In addition to the US senators expressing 'concern' for Hungarians, Sandor Lederer, a 'civilian' member of the Soros network infamous for sawing down the Regnum Marianum Cross, was also hosted by the US Embassy.
Action for Democracy to Try Anew This Year

Action for Democracy to Try Anew This Year

Globalist forces haven't given up on colonizing Hungary.
"Israelis Grateful to Orban and Government for Always Standing Up For Israel"

"Israelis Grateful to Orban and Government for Always Standing Up For Israel"

"Hungary has always stood up for Israel in the EU and the UN, and we are important allies," Yair Netanyahu told the Hungarian news portal.
Alex Soros Holds Debriefing With Von Der Leyen On His Right

Alex Soros Holds Debriefing With Von Der Leyen On His Right

The dinner hosted by Soros in Munich was attended by leading US and European politicians.
"No Place For Illegal Migrants In Austria"

"No Place For Illegal Migrants In Austria"

Herbert Kickl, president of the Freedom Party of Austria, has called for rigorous deportations, saying there is nothing wrong with 'remigration'.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Egy kis Marjinskinológia (Kremlinológia már volt elég)

Zelenszkij elnök paranoiás, akinek meggyőződése, hogy katonai puccs készül(t) ellene.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu