Soros influences elections

In the latest recording, General Wesley Clark, a member of the A4D board of trustees, reveals that George Soros has a long history of trying to influence national elections in countries across our region.

For years, we interfered in the Italian elections. We made sure that the communists never won in Italy and in Greece. (...) Hungary, sure,

the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO said, stressing that "it’s not the US government, it’s just private individuals that are interfering in other countries’ elections."

As it turned out George Soros was primarily behind the meddling in these states, and

according to Wesley Clark, he also tried to influence domestic politics in Bosnia. Interestingly, the retired general also noted that if they had organised the coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it would certainly have been successful.

The picture that emerges from previous videos is that key A4D figures have also worked closely with the leaders of US Democrats in their operations. Kati Marton, chair of the A4D board of trustees, for example, explained in one of the videos that in Poland, she first consulted with the US ambassador in Warsaw in order to prepare the ground for helping Donald Tusk and his allies into government.