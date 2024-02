First came the Covid pandemic, with huge economic impacts, then the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, causing energy prices to skyrocket and inflation to hit almost the whole world, then another war broke out in the Middle East, and finally seaborne transport to Europe is at risk, he pointed out.

All this is compounded by constant migratory pressure. Constant uncertainty, doubts, and unpredictability,

he posted.

"The European Parliament elections are coming up at the right time. People in Europe can elect leaders who will hopefully find the right solutions to the challenges we are facing," he said.

On Saturday, the Council of Foreign Ministers will focus on "Europe-Africa relations, aid to Ukraine and Europe-Turkiye relations," Peter Szijjarto added.