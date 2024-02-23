In Brussels, The Hunting Season Is On

It is striking how the European Court of Auditors' (ECA) report only mildly rebuked the Commission regarding the disconcerting issue of vaccine procurements in terms of EU procedures and transparency.

Concerning Hungary, the European Commission continues to withhold two-thirds of the funds that the country is entitled to from the seven-year budget and the recovery fund.

The ECA has not issued any criticism to the European Commission regarding this issue,

– Mr Torcsi pointed out. He said EU officials have openly admitted that the reason for this is Hungary's child protection laws – an area falling within the member states' remit – which, as such, should play no role in the fate of EU funds.

There's a political witch-hunt against the Hungarian government because of its sovereignist and conservative stance, which is why the country suffers financially, the director said.

The European Court of Auditors' report also shows that the EU institutions are working in harmony alongside a kind of progressive, left-wing, liberal agenda,

– Peter Torcsi concluded.

With regard to the issue of child protection, he said the government is planning to introduce new, stricter legislation. It appears that a national consensus is forming on this issue, and hopefully the left will join in, he added.

The hunting season is on in Brussels," Fanni Lajko, an analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, began her assessment. The prey, of course, would be the sovereignist governments that refuse to accept globalist objectives, such as gender ideology or migration, she said.

The international networks controlling Brussels are attempting to buy the morale of the left with money, and they are succeeding. Hungary has been under constant attack since the national government came to power. At first, they used softer instruments, such as the Tavares report and later the Sargentini report. However, when they saw that the Hungarian government was not scared, they resorted to more heavy-handed measures, adding financial pressure to political pressure," the analyst explained.

The first and most tangible example of this was the launch of the conditionality mechanism, which, not coincidentally, took place just after the 2022 parliamentary elections,

– Ms Lajko pointed out.

We witnessed the first offensive of this campaign in January, at the European Parliament's plenary session, where fourteen MEPs spoke out against Hungary. They demanded that the EC conclude the Article 7 procedure against Hungary as swiftly as possible, and refuse to pay a single cent to the Hungarian government.