What Comes Next After BRICS Enlargement?

In his view, despite the initial resolve and unity of the wider West regarding the Ukraine war, the global hegemony of the US is declining, as is the global economic weight of the developed countries, and the role of the global South is strengthening. In terms of military power, for example, the US remains firmly in the lead. In terms of economic indicators, the United States' leading role is less convincing.

As a result of the process, the global order will inevitably transform in some way, so the right strategy is to accept the changed balance of power.

Peter Goreczky believes that the process unavoidably generates tensions, which makes dialogue and cooperation, and the widening of the relations between the developed and developing worlds, even more important than before. Therefore the ball is in the court of the developed world. Much of the response will depend on whether decision-makers in the capitals of the developed countries can accept that transforming the world order is not a zero-sum game.