Bálint , Valentin 2024. február 14.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Bálint, Valentin
2024. február 14.

Exkluzív sorozat az FBI és az alvilág egykori vezetőjének viszonyáról

magyar

What Comes Next After BRICS Enlargement?

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
What Comes Next After BRICS Enlargement?

2024 will be an exciting year as shown by two events that took place in January: the Davos World Economic Forum and the enlargement of the BRICS group that initially included only Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In his study, Peter Goreczky, senior analyst at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, looked at the possible consequences and implications of this transformation in the global order.

2024 already looks like a busy year in world politics, as two events that piqued interest have already taken place and their outcome could produce a major impact in the long term, Peter Goreczky, a senior analyst at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, wrote in his study.

On January 1, the BRICS bloc was enlarged with five new countries –  Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Egypt – giving the group even greater legitimacy and influence to represent the interests of the developing world in international politics. Also in January, the World Economic Forum held its traditional annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, which has evolved over the years into a key gathering of the elite that steers globalization,

the expert explained.

In his view, despite the initial resolve and unity of the wider West regarding the Ukraine war, the global hegemony of the US is declining, as is the global economic weight of the developed countries, and the role of the global South is strengthening. In terms of military power, for example, the US remains firmly in the lead. In terms of economic indicators, the United States' leading role is less convincing.

As a result of the process, the global order will inevitably transform in some way, so the right strategy is to accept the changed balance of power.

Peter Goreczky believes that the process unavoidably generates tensions, which makes dialogue and cooperation, and the widening of the relations between the developed and developing worlds, even more important than before. Therefore the ball is in the court of the developed world. Much of the response will depend on whether decision-makers in the capitals of the developed countries can accept that transforming the world order is not a zero-sum game.

Following the enlargement of BRICS, there is a risk that the strategic confrontation between the US and China will also have an impact on the evolution of relations between the developed and developing world. One of the key tasks is to evaluate the opportunities for cooperation between developed and developing countries in a rational manner, free from the interests of the great powers, and to formulate credible messages in support of dialogue.

The analyst highlighted that Hungary is in a special position because it is embedded in the political and economic structures linked to the developed "Nordic" countries and is also classified by the World Bank as a "high-income" country. At the same time, Hungary has a centuries-old legacy of moving away from the semi-periphery and catching up with the more developed economies of the continent. In other words, Hungary is generally ranked as a part of the developed world, while itself seeking ways of catching up to higher levels of development.

Due to its special position, Hungary could formulate messages that could facilitate dialogue and cooperation between developed and developing countries

Cover photo: Participants of the BRICS South Africa summit meet in Johannesburg on the closing day of the event, on August 24, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/AFP/Marco Longari)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Szijjártó Péter: Magyar nemzeti érdek a szorosabb együttműködés az Európai Unió és Andorra között - videó

Szijjártó Péter: Magyar nemzeti érdek a szorosabb együttműködés az Európai Unió és Andorra között - videó

origo.hu
Felháborító dolgot tett G.w.M

Felháborító dolgot tett G.w.M

origo.hu
Drámai döntés a Schumacher családban, elveszett a remény

Drámai döntés a Schumacher családban, elveszett a remény

borsonline.hu
Szakértő: milliós luxusórával a kezén adott interjút a Partizánnak Magyar Péter

Szakértő: milliós luxusórával a kezén adott interjút a Partizánnak Magyar Péter

mandiner.hu
"Gyorsan történt" – Rosszul lett és összeesett a népszerű híradós

"Gyorsan történt" – Rosszul lett és összeesett a népszerű híradós

ripost.hu
A lett kormány törvénytelennek és politikailag motiváltnak tartja az oroszok lépését

A lett kormány törvénytelennek és politikailag motiváltnak tartja az oroszok lépését

vg.hu
Radics Gigi szexi ruhában üzent minden szinglinek

Radics Gigi szexi ruhában üzent minden szinglinek

origo.hu
Vizes vb: Magyarország–Görögország elődöntő

Vizes vb: Magyarország–Görögország elődöntő

nemzetisport.hu
Zuglói korrupciós botrány: újabb gyanúsítottra csapott le a hatóság

Zuglói korrupciós botrány: újabb gyanúsítottra csapott le a hatóság

magyarnemzet.hu
Így támogatja Putyin háborúját Németország

Így támogatja Putyin háborúját Németország

magyarnemzet.hu
Nagy dobásra készül a Lidl, ezúttal a nyugdíjasok nyernek rajta

Nagy dobásra készül a Lidl, ezúttal a nyugdíjasok nyernek rajta

magyarnemzet.hu
Előfizetése mellé most ajándékkal lepjük meg!

Előfizetése mellé most ajándékkal lepjük meg!

lapcentrum.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Ukraine's Defeat Could Spell Defeat for US

Ukraine's Defeat Could Spell Defeat for US

US Senate approves aid package for Ukraine.
Tamas Deutsch: Nothing Ever Has Consequences on the Left

Tamas Deutsch: Nothing Ever Has Consequences on the Left

Attacks against Katalin Novak and Judit Varga prompt MEP of Fidesz to respond.
New School Built with Hungarian Help Opens in Croatia

New School Built with Hungarian Help Opens in Croatia

The Hungarian FM attends inauguration ceremony in Petrinja, which was devastated by a major earthquake in 2020.
Former President and Justice Minister Show More Integrity Than the Entire Hungarian Left

Former President and Justice Minister Show More Integrity Than the Entire Hungarian Left

The Left's point of gravity is hypocrisy, deceit and fake news, says the director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights.
Hungary FM: Hungarian Elections Had Massive Interference from Washington

Hungary FM: Hungarian Elections Had Massive Interference from Washington

The persistent two-thirds victories means that people like what the government is doing, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade said.
Kyiv Decision on Russia's Fate Includes Soros's Involvement

Kyiv Decision on Russia's Fate Includes Soros's Involvement

Former Bulgarian constitutional judge Georgi Markov: "Western society does not want to see its children in coffins, that's why Ukraine was sacrificed.
idézőjelVélemény
Kis Ferenc

Klubrádiós gyalázat: az exférj elfelejtett tiltakozni

Magyar Péter legalább egy Facebook-poszt erejéig kiállhatott volna Varga Judit mellett.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu