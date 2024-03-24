Parliament Speaker: Hungary Condemns All Forms of Terrorism

In a letter addressed to the speakers of the upper and lower houses of Russia's parliament, Valentyina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Laszlo Kover, speaker of the Hungarian parliament, said he was deeply saddened to learn about the terrorist attack in Moscow on Friday. He emphasized that terrorism is a global challenge which requires the broadest international cooperation and collaboration.

Hungary firmly condemns all forms of terrorism and is ready to contribute to the international fight against terrorism by all possible means in the future,

he stressed. Speaker Kover expressed his sincere condolences to his Russian colleagues, to all citizens of Russia and to the relatives of the victims in particular, and wished a swift recovery to the injured.