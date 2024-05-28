PM Orban: We Are Already Paying the Price of War + Video

Viktor Orban sent a message to those who say that the European Parliamentary elections are of no bearing on the situation because "the war is far away". In a new video clip posted on social media of one of his stops on the campaign trail, the prime minister talks about the economic impact of the neighboring war.

Even if the front line isn't right here, you, my friend, are paying the economic price, and we will all be paying for it the longer the war drags on,

he pointed out.

"For us, Hungarians, even if the front line is currently still far away, we are suffering the direct economic damage the war is causing. Therefore, both our Christian humanity, but also our economic interests compel us to call for

an immediate ceasefire and peace talks as soon as possible,"

the PM said.