The cabaret performance at Strasbourg's Saint-Guillaume Protestant Church was called "12 Drag Queens of Hercules," with the performers not only entertaining but also highlighting their characters' feelings and expressing their emotions to the audience. Pastor Daniel Boessenbacher told France 3 that everyone was welcome at the church, adding that cabaret allows for the redrawing of boundaries – something that has been around for quite a while but has now been picked up again by the French press, the international V4NA news agency writes.
Drag Queens Stage Performance in Church + Video
In the spirit of the LGBTQ community, a group of seven drag queens performed a cabaret in a Protestant church in Strasbourg, aiming to redraw boundaries as well as to entertain.
The article also reveals that the troupe was founded six years ago and originally consisted of 12 people but has recently been reduced to seven. The drag queens present their paths and life stories through the performance and try to make the audience understand their feelings. They also convey a key message that people should "be who they want to be."
The company is touring all over France. One of their stops was a church in Strasbourg, which—known for its sympathy towards the LGBT community—holds regular gatherings for queer people. On the first Monday of every month, they hold a community discussion, prayer, and celebration in the parish building. The pastor was delighted with the drag queens' performance. Daniel Boessenbacher believes that the church is not only a place of prayer but also a cultural space.
The performance at the church was part of the Demonsratif festival, organized in collaboration with the University of Strasbourg, and the company's Facebook post says the evening was a success, with the drag queens planning to return to the city.
Strasbourg has a strong gender lobby and, as V4NA has highlighted earlier, the city's Green Party leadership is generously supporting an association that holds sensitization sessions for upper primary and secondary school students in the educational establishment.
Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP/Matt Hunt)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Russia FM's Sharp Retort to NATO
Does NATO want to thwart efforts to create a security system in Eurasia?
Focus of Talks Between Viktor Orban and Olaf Scholz
Economic cooperation provides a solid basis for German-Hungarian relations.
Hungary FM: We Are One of Few with Higher Post-Pandemic Labor Force Participation Than Before
The minister for foreign affairs and trade meets with the director-general of the International Labor Organization.
Hungary FM in Talks with UAE Counterpart + Video
The Arab country's economy minister visits Budapest to broaden bilateral relations.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Összeomlott az MSZP is: lemondott Kunhalmi Ágnes és Komjáthi Imre
Mint egy falat kenyér: nemsokára útjára indul a 29. Budapest Pride
A forró autóban felejtette az édesapja: meghalt a 3 éves angyalarcú kislány
Leleplezték a félrevezetést: nem vagyunk Európa legszegényebb országa
Ingyen adja a sült krumplit a McDonald's minden pénteken
Amerikai nukleáris meghajtású repülőgép-hordozó hajó kötött ki egy dél-koreai kikötőben
Elment mulatni a Péter
Felkészülés: a Paks négy gólt vágott a Budaörsnek
Itt egy újabb videó Magyar Péterről, ez alapján mindenki eldöntheti, hogy mit csinált a szórakozóhelyen a baloldal üdvöskéje
Egymillióba is kerülhet egy este a Magyar Péter által kedvelt szórakozóhelyen
Fontos fordulópont az orosz-ukrán háborúban
„Minősíthetetlen, ordenáré” – érkeznek a reakciók Magyar Péter botrányára
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Russia FM's Sharp Retort to NATO
Does NATO want to thwart efforts to create a security system in Eurasia?
Focus of Talks Between Viktor Orban and Olaf Scholz
Economic cooperation provides a solid basis for German-Hungarian relations.
Hungary FM: We Are One of Few with Higher Post-Pandemic Labor Force Participation Than Before
The minister for foreign affairs and trade meets with the director-general of the International Labor Organization.
Hungary FM in Talks with UAE Counterpart + Video
The Arab country's economy minister visits Budapest to broaden bilateral relations.