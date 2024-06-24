New Battle Looms Between Pro-Peace and Pro-War Camp

Another battle between pro-war and pro-peace positions is expected on Monday, as Hungary's foreign minister announced on his social media.
So who said that midnight can never end... of course it can, as this one also came to an end rather swiftly... the alarm clock going off in the wee hours this morning was particularly painful... but it is what it is, let's head off to Luxembourg to attend the EU foreign ministers' meeting, where another battle between the pro-war and pro-peace positions looks inevitable, because today they want to announce billions of euros in support of weapon deliveries to Ukraine,
– reads FM Szijjarto's latest post.
If only they spent one tenth of this energy on peacemaking, there would be far fewer dead and far less destruction today...
– the minister added.
Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto holds a joint press briefing with Gilbert Fossoun Houngbo, director general of the International Labour Organization in the Hungarian foreign ministry's building on June 20, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)