Következő mérkőzések
Albánia
21:002024. június 24.
Spanyolország
Horvátország
21:002024. június 24.
Olaszország
Háború Ukrajnábanbékepártikülügyminiszteri
magyar

New Battle Looms Between Pro-Peace and Pro-War Camp

The EU intends to announce billions of euros to support weapon deliveries to Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 06. 24. 15:21
SZIJJÁRTÓ Péter
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto held talks with the Director-General of the International Labor Organization (Photo: Tamas Purger)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Another battle between pro-war and pro-peace positions is expected on Monday, as Hungary's foreign minister announced on his social media.

So who said that midnight can never end... of course it can, as this one also came to an end rather swiftly... the alarm clock going off in the wee hours this morning was particularly painful... but it is what it is, let's head off to Luxembourg to attend the EU foreign ministers' meeting, where another battle between the pro-war and pro-peace positions looks inevitable, because today they want to announce billions of euros in support of weapon deliveries to Ukraine,

– reads FM Szijjarto's latest post. 

If only they spent one tenth of this energy on peacemaking, there would be far fewer dead and far less destruction today...

– the minister added.

Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto holds a joint press briefing with Gilbert Fossoun Houngbo, director general of the International Labour Organization in the Hungarian foreign ministry's building on June 20, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu