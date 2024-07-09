Majority of Hungarians Support Patriots' Position

While the new right-wing party family, led by the Hungarian government and comprising nationalist parties under the name "Patriots for Europe," has been formed in the European Parliament, the European People's Party (EPP) has once again created a left-wing coalition with the socialists and liberals. This coalition, described by Hungary's ruling parties as pro-war, was joined by Hungary's left-wing parties, including, foremost, Peter Magyar's Tisza party.

The fact that Hungarians disagree with the EPP on a number of issues could create a serious dilemma for Peter Magyar and his Tisza party, which joined Manfred Weber's left-wing European People's Party (Photo: AFP)

Nezopont Institute has examined how the EPP voted and how Hungarians, as well as the new right-wing Patriots for Europe alliance based on its June 30th manifesto, view five key decisions taken during the previous European Parliament cycle. According to the results and a comparison of the group's voting statistics, the EPP's stances on sovereignty and child protection, migrant quotas, the duty-free nature of Ukrainian agricultural products, and the freezing of EU funds were diametrically opposed to the views held by Hungarian voters.

Sovereignty Protection

While four-fifths of Hungarians (81%) agree that every country should defend its sovereignty against foreign influence, 86% of the EPP voted in favour of the European Parliament resolution on Hungary, among other things, Hungary's adoption of its new national sovereignty protection law.

By contrast, the Patriots' manifesto concludes - aligning with the position of the majority of Hungarians - that "we prioritise sovereignty over federalism, freedom over dictates, and peace: this is the manifesto of the patriots serving Europe."