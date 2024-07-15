Trump's Assassin Donated to the Democrats on the Same Platform That the Hungarian Left Used for Fundraising

Donald Trump's assassin, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, made a donation to a progressive organization. The gunman paid the money intended for the project through the same fundraising platform linked to the Democratic Party that David Koranyi used for collecting money for the 2022 parliamentary election campaign run by the Hungarian left wing, the Hungarian Mandiner news portal writes.

Magyar Nemzet also covered news on the assassination attempt against Donald Trump, former US president and current Republican presidential candidate. The perpetrator - who was shot dead by secret service agents - opened fire at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania and wounded the Republican candidate. One spectator was killed and another person was seriously injured in the attack.

Federal Election Commission records show that on January 20, 2021 — the day of Biden's inauguration — Matthew Crooks made a small donation through the Democratic network ActBlue to the Progressive Turnout Project, which bills itself as "specifically dedicated to mobilizing the Democratic Party and defending democracy".