Viktor Orban's Peace Plan Can Suit All Parties

"The current peace mission puts Hungary on the diplomatic map and makes it an unequivocal partner for those who are also interested in peace," Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet, noting that a Hungarian peace plan could be acceptable because it comes from a Western state that is at the same time economically and diplomatically open towards the East. As we reported earlier, Balazs Orban, the Viktor Orban's policy director, said in an interview with our newspaper that the Hungarian prime minister's plan was already on the table of EU heads of government.

Máté Patrik
2024. 07. 17. 12:42
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko )
"Viktor Orban has joined the ranks of political leaders with a concrete vision for ending the conflict. So far we have seen that, apart from the peace talks in spring 2022, none of the parties has come up with a viable peace plan. China was the first great power to prepare a concrete peace plan, which also justifies the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Beijing," Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet.

At the same time, the United States dismisses the Chinese plan, as it sees the initiative as weakening its own global position. "A Hungarian plan, on the other hand, could be acceptable to both sides as it comes from a Western state that is at the same time economically and diplomatically open to the East. It also serves as a good lesson for domestic critics, who have attacked the government for just talking peace without any concrete ideas," he added.

Regard the EU leaders' criticism of the Hungarian PM for the peace mission, the expert said that many European leaders are still gripped by war psychosis, they do not want to face the realities of the military situation and still insist on ending the conflict on the battlefield. In holding on to this position, they risk the US shifting the entire burden of support for the war onto Europe, which would further weaken the continent's already slipping economy.

At the same time, this current peace mission puts Hungary on the diplomatic map and makes it an unequivocal partner for those who are also interested in peace. One such person is Donald Trump, who could win back the presidency in November and has promised to end the war in a short time,

the senior analyst noted.

As we reported earlier on our interview with the PM's Political Director Balazs Orban, he said the Hungarian head of government had informed the leaders of the European Council in writing about the negotiations, the experiences of the first phase of the peace mission and the Hungarian proposals. He indicated that if Europe wants peace, and wants to have a decisive say in settling the war and ending the bloodshed, then a change of course must be worked out and implemented immediately. The Orban plan is already on the table of every EU prime minister. As for Hungary's role as a mediator, he said that the Hungarian prime minister is considered the doyen of European politics: the politician with the most experience and the broadest personal network of contacts, enabling him to open many doors that would never open for others.

Hungary is a capable mediator, as the last two weeks have shown, and now our task is to put together this new approach and try to convince EU member states of Viktor Orban's plan,

the policy director added.

Pro-war politicians in Brussels, as we have reported, object to Viktor Orban carrying the message of peace wherever he travels, as it is completely at odds with their war propaganda. According to some sources, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is up for re-election, is extremely unhappy with the Hungarian PM's peace mission.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko )

