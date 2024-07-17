Viktor Orban's Peace Plan Can Suit All Parties

"Viktor Orban has joined the ranks of political leaders with a concrete vision for ending the conflict. So far we have seen that, apart from the peace talks in spring 2022, none of the parties has come up with a viable peace plan. China was the first great power to prepare a concrete peace plan, which also justifies the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Beijing," Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet.

At the same time, the United States dismisses the Chinese plan, as it sees the initiative as weakening its own global position. "A Hungarian plan, on the other hand, could be acceptable to both sides as it comes from a Western state that is at the same time economically and diplomatically open to the East. It also serves as a good lesson for domestic critics, who have attacked the government for just talking peace without any concrete ideas," he added.

Regard the EU leaders' criticism of the Hungarian PM for the peace mission, the expert said that many European leaders are still gripped by war psychosis, they do not want to face the realities of the military situation and still insist on ending the conflict on the battlefield. In holding on to this position, they risk the US shifting the entire burden of support for the war onto Europe, which would further weaken the continent's already slipping economy.

At the same time, this current peace mission puts Hungary on the diplomatic map and makes it an unequivocal partner for those who are also interested in peace. One such person is Donald Trump, who could win back the presidency in November and has promised to end the war in a short time,

the senior analyst noted.