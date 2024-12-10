Brussels would indeed deprive our elderly compatriots of 13th-month pension, an extra month of benefit, and it is no coincidence that the issue is included in the national consultation questionnaire, the Hungarian Metropol portal pointed out.

The news outlet recalls that the OECD, commissioned by the European Commission, has repeatedly recommended the Hungarian government to abolish the 13th-month pension.

Pensioners are upset (Photo: Ripost)

In its reports and recommendations, the European Commission often cites the OECD and its documents. The OECD says Hungary needs to

raise the retirement age,

tighten the Women40 (Nok40) scheme,

restrict the 13-month pension,

re-introduce the early retirement pension.

Outraged pensioners

The portal asked the elderly to comment on Brussels' plan. Many of the comments were unprintable.

What does Brussels have to do with our pensions?

one woman asked, but not everyone was so tolerant.

To hell with them!... Damn them all!

one angry reply came after the other.

An older woman advised the Brussels bureaucrats to grow old and experience what it's like to have little.

The funds for pensions are in place

In its article, the economic paper Vilaggazdasag highlighted that the final vote on the 2025 budget will be held on December 20, and funds are earmarked for paying the 13th-month pensions.

Despite pressure from Brussels,

the government has no plans to change the pension system and is committed to preserving the value of pensions and paying the 13th-month pension.

Proof of the government's commitment is next year's budget that allocates a total of 535 billion Hungarian forints for paying the 13th-month pension and other benefits.

The Orban government decided to restore the 13th-month pension in 2021. The decision was originally to re-introduce the 13th-month pension gradually, but in 2022, instead of the equivalent of two weeks' benefit, a full month's extra benefit was paid to pensioners. Those whose benefits are increased in the same way as pensions also received an extra, 13th-month benefit.

As in 2022, 2023 and 2024, around two and a half million people will receive an extra benefit equivalent to a full month's pension or benefit in February 2025.

Brussels wants a puppet government

In an earlier analysis, Daniel Deak highlighted that the Brussels bureaucracy has clear goals: to topple Hungary's patriotic government and install Peter Magyar and his colleagues in their place. After the 2022 project failed and ended in a disastrous debacle, globalist interest-circles didn't come to terms with the failure and continued to look for new actors as new hopefuls. After getting parties to run separately, then to join forces and then again to invite an external actor into the party alliance, they are now making another attempt: pushing current parties and politicians into the background, they now want a new face and a new party to run n the 2026 parliamentary elections.

This is Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party.

The analyst pointed out that the foundations of economic policy after 2010 were also laid down in a national consultation, as part of which, for example, the Hungarians decided to involve multinational companies in the sharing of public burdens. The economic policy of the past decade rests on the pillars laid down then, and the national consultation now underway will have the same function. Family support, workers' loans, and the expansion of housing benefits are all measures that are indispensable elements of civic governance, according to the expert.

"In addition to being economic policy steps, the pillars laid down now can give new impetus to the national side: once again we have goals that we can work and fight for. And if we succeed in reaching these goals, the whole of Hungary will prosper and achieve success," he said.