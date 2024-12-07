Rendkívüli

Key Takeaways from PM Orban and Jordan Bardella's Discussion

PM Orban received Jordan Bardella, the president of the French National Rally, in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 12. 07. 12:19
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban receives Jordan Bardella (Photo: PM's Press Office / Benko Vivien Cher)
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban receives Jordan Bardella (Photo: PM's Press Office / Benko Vivien Cher)
PM Viktor Orban, the president of Fidesz, received Jordan Bardella, president of the French National Rally (NR), at the Carmelite monastery in Budapest on Friday, Mr.Orban's press chief told Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

PM Viktor Orban receives Jordan Bardella (Photo: PM's Press Office / Benko Vivien Cher)

Viktor Orbán and Jordan Bardella reviewed the political situation following the unification of the three political groups - the Socialists, the Liberals and the European People's Party - in the European Parliament into one united front, Mr. Orban's press chief said. The Patriots for Europe party alliance, which includes Fidesz and the National Rally, will fight against the Brussels pact, they said. 

We are the opposition to the pro-migration and pro-war Brussels. The Patriots represent the future, while those supporting the Brussels pact represent the failed past,

– the sides declared. Later in the day, the Patriots' EP group held an external meeting in the parliament, in Budapest. 

At the meeting, the Patriots adopted a joint statement calling on the European Commission to adopt a tougher migration policy and measures based on common sense. 

 

