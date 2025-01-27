PM Orban: How Hungary Defeated Covid + Video

"The most important lesson of the coronavirus pandemic is that we Hungarians are capable of far more than we think of ourselves, and far more than others believe we are capable of," Hungary's prime minister posted on social media. "The first information that something extraordinary was happening in China came in December 2019. Soon there was hardly a country in Western Europe where the pandemic was not taking hundreds of lives every day," he recalled.

We were facing an unknown threat, so we decided on total defense. Soon the virus was raging worldwide. Lives had to be saved in a completely uncertain environment: we were facing a previously unknown pathogen against which we had no defense, no medicine. Human lives were at stake, so I asked for preparations for the worst-case scenario. We could not allow even one person to die because there was no ventilator or the necessary equipment was not available.

PM Orban added, "In many places, physical fights broke out over which shipment would be loaded onto which aircraft. That’s why we had to send out the 'scouts and raiders'. Minister Szijjarto had a flawless team and secured everything we needed."

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto remarked that it was necessary to locate manufacturing capacities in China that only Hungary knew about and identify companies with air transport resources. "It was an exciting period, but filled with fear and doubt because it was about saving lives," he said.

Viktor Orban noted:

"In 2021, Hungary led global vaccination statistics. A total of 6.5 million of our citizens received the COVID vaccine."

Our doctors and nurses knew they were playing with death, risking their health, yet they cared for COVID patients day and night every day. To be on the front line for two years without a break is an extraordinary challenge.

When we need to stand together, we count on every Hungarian, and we care about every Hungarian. For only the country has borders, the nation has none. That’s why we maintained constant hotlines with Hungarians beyond our borders to offer assistance wherever needed.

"In the crisis caused by the crown virus epidemic, we had to prove that the Hungarian state remains loyal to the Hungarian people. To be present in time of defense, to stand by those in need, is loyalty itself. And what did we give to the future? Many, many human lives. For us, every life counts!" wrote the prime minister.