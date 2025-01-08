Tamas Deutsch: Peter Magyar Is Continuing Where His Momentum Colleagues Left Off + Video

"The law applies to everyone, including Peter Magyar," emphasized Tamas Deutsch. The MEP of Fidesz recalled that Peter Magyar previously stated that he refuses to waive his immunity. In fact, as the MEP said, he is now working to

delay the decision in the European Parliament on the lifting of his immunity - requested due to a criminal offense he committed - for as long as possible, potentially even for years.

The Fidesz politician noted that Peter Magyar spent the entire EP election campaign saying that parliamentary immunity was unnecessary and should be abolished, and that he would never invoke it. Now, however, he is using it to avoid accountability.

According to Tamas Deutsch,

Peter Magyar is continuing where his Momentum colleagues left off.

One hand washes the other

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Brussels no longer cares about appearances, as looking into the case of Peter Magyar's immunity has been assigned to Polish left-wing MEP Krzysztof Smiszek, who has been actively collaborating with other MEPs in efforts aimed at bringing down the Orban government.

Meanwhile, nothing has progressed regarding the European Parliament's decision on the immunity of the Tisza Party leader. Smiszek’s political leanings have long been exposed:

the socialist politician is notorious for his pro-war position and gender activism.

In the European Parliament, he has been primarily active on LGBTQ issues and has supported every pro-war resolution. Coincidentally, the day after Smiszek's involvement, the president of the Tisza Party issued a pro- LGBTQ statement, expressing his support for same-sex couples adopting children.