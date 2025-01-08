mentelmi jogDeutsch TamásMagyar Péter
magyar

Tamas Deutsch: Peter Magyar Is Continuing Where His Momentum Colleagues Left Off + Video

The president of the Tisza Party wants to avoid accountability.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 08. 16:05
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The law applies to everyone, including Peter Magyar," emphasized Tamas Deutsch. The MEP of Fidesz recalled that Peter Magyar previously stated that he refuses to waive his immunity. In fact, as the MEP said, he is now working to 

delay the decision in the European Parliament on the lifting of  his immunity - requested due to a criminal offense he committed - for as long as possible, potentially even for years.

The Fidesz politician noted that Peter Magyar spent the entire EP election campaign saying that parliamentary immunity was unnecessary and should be abolished, and that he would never invoke it. Now, however, he is using it to avoid accountability.

According to Tamas Deutsch,

Peter Magyar is continuing where his Momentum colleagues left off.

 

One hand washes the other

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Brussels no longer cares about appearances, as looking into the case of Peter Magyar's immunity has been assigned to Polish left-wing MEP Krzysztof Smiszek, who has been actively collaborating with other MEPs in efforts aimed at bringing down the Orban government.

Meanwhile, nothing has progressed regarding the European Parliament's decision on the immunity of the Tisza Party leader. Smiszek’s political leanings have long been exposed:

the socialist politician is notorious for his pro-war position and gender activism.

In the European Parliament, he has been primarily active on LGBTQ issues and has supported every pro-war resolution. Coincidentally, the day after Smiszek's involvement, the president of the Tisza Party issued a pro- LGBTQ statement, expressing his support for same-sex couples adopting children.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Szentesi Zöldi László
idezojelekDavid Pressman

Mocskos játszma Rogán ellen, Pressman elvetette a sulykot

Szentesi Zöldi László avatarja

Tisztelettel emlékeztetjük a tájainkról éppen hazaemigráló Pressmant, hogy jelen idő szerint mi az Egyesült Államok szövetségesei vagyunk.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu