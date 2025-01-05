Weber Is Against Peace, Demands More Support for Ukraine

Weber cautioned against a hasty agreement on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. "The West must not offer Russian President Vladimir Putin, a short-term agreement; instead, clear boundaries must be set," the CSU politician said. Weber added that Putin is a war criminal and embodies imperialist thinking.

Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party (EPP) Photo: AFP

The pro-war politician called for greater military support for Ukraine. Currently, Germany spends only about 0.64 percent of its GDP on aid to Ukraine.

It’s not a question of whether Europe can continue to financially support the war in Ukraine as the EU’s economic and financial strength will always make this possible,

Weber said, emphasizing that the real issue this year is what kind of lasting peace and security order can be established in Europe in the medium and long term.

Weber called for increasing defense spending

Germany’s defense budget must rise, the EPP chief said, with a minimum of 2 percent of GDP earmarked to defense. He argued that Germany and Europe are in Russia’s crosshairs.

330 million Americans will not protect 440 million Europeans,

Weber warned. He advocated for joint EU-level procurement, cheaper weapons purchases, a European missile defense system, and a cybersecurity unit. He also stressed the need for joint border protection on of NATO’s eastern flank.