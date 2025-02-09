áldozatIlaria SalisKovács Zoltán
Kovacs Zoltan: Two Years Have Passed, but Ilaria Salis’s Victims Still Haven't Received Justice!

Two years ago, Hungary was shaken by a brutal, premeditated wave of violence. Ilaria Salis and her Antifa associates attacked innocent pedestrians on the streets of Budapest, viciously beating them and leaving some of their victims in near-lifeless condition. Hungarian authorities acted swiftly, arresting Ms. Salis and charging her with orchestrated assault, Kovacs Zoltan, the state secretary in charge of international communication and relations, wrote in a post on his social media.

Justice, however, has encountered political obstacles. Instead of being held accountable for her actions, Ilaria Salis hid behind parliamentary immunity after being elected as a Member of the European Parliament, receiving political protection from Brussels. Her election to the European Parliament allowed her to circumvent the Hungarian judicial process, even as prosecutors sought an 11-year prison sentence for her, 

– State Secretary Zoltan Kovacs wrote, emphasizing:

Salis is no hero. She is not a political victim, nor a martyr - she is a violent extremist who attacked defenseless people on the streets of Budapest.

And despite all this, foreign political and media campaigns have worked - and continue to work - to whitewash her name., while ignoring the suffering of her victims.

Even previously, the case was surrounded by misleading claims: Salis’s father falsely asserted that his daughter was denied the right to vote while in prison, even though Hungarian law guarantees voting rights to all detainees, including her. Hungarian authorities categorically refuted this claim, yet the international media continued to perpetuate this false narrative.

The Hungarian judiciary had previously made a clear decision that Salis could not be placed under house arrest in Italy, as she was considered a flight risk. Nonetheless, Italian politicians and media outlets demanded her extradition, questioning the fairness of Hungary’s legal proceedings.

The true victims in this case are the Hungarian and foreign citizens whom Salis and her gang brutally attacked. To this day, their suffering is ignored by the leftist-liberal press and politicians, who instead seek to defend a violent extremist. The message is clear: if you have the right ideological background, you can get away with anything - even violence,

– the politician wrote, adding that Hungary does not forget. The truth cannot be erased. The victims deserve justice!

Cover photo: Zoltan Kovács, the state secretary in charge of international communication and relations, (Photo: MTI/ Tamas Purger)

