Hungary FM: U.S.–Russia Agreement Could Bring Peace to Ukraine

According to the foreign minister, the Russia–Ukraine war can only be resolved through an agreement between the U.S. and Russia. In the interview, he also said that based on his recent discussions in Moscow and Washington, he sees that the two major powers have mutual respect for each other, which is good news for pro-peace nations.

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

It is very beneficial to us that the ceasefire agreement includes an energy-related component. If that is truly implemented, it would be a major step forward for our energy security. Because what’s the situation? We purchase a significant portion of our natural gas and oil from Russia. Of course, this is why they call us Russian agents, a Trojan horse, or Kremlin propagandists, Putin puppets, and so on. But those who say this fail to grasp that we are still in a phase of global development where oil and gas can only be transported via pipelines. Pipelines. Even LNG requires a pipeline for the land leg of shipment before it reaches its final destination. And if there’s no pipeline, we can’t procure gas or oil from that source,

he said in the interview.

Szijjarto argued that pro-war European leaders cannot sit at the negotiating table because, in recent years, they have clearly sided with war efforts. He emphasized:

What’s crucial is that those who sincerely want resolution and peace— and I believe the U.S. president now falls into this category— must stay committed. It is vital that the American president does not waver or weaken in his commitment to peace. Because he is the only one. If he doesn’t push for peace, no one else will, since for three years, no one has managed to achieve it, and now he appears to be the only strong enough to provide hope to this entire process.

Szijjarto also commented on the European Commission’s recommendation that EU citizens prepare a 72-hour survival kit.

The minister admitted that he initially thought it was a joke, thinking that someone 'had hacked a Signal group again".

Just think about it—these people sit in Brussels, earning thousands or tens of thousands of euros. They’re supposed to be serious individuals sitting in the European Commission. And then one of them says, ‘Dear Hadja, I think we should tell people to pack a small bag with glasses, a plastic cover, and some other nonsense.’ And then someone else says, ‘Brilliant, great idea, let’s do it.’ And at least ten people must have agreed on this. And now we’re supposed to believe that this same group will successfully negotiate trade tariffs on behalf of Europe with the United States?

he posed the rhetorical question, indicating the absurdity of the situation.

Szijjarto believes European politicians are afraid to negotiate with Donald Trump, as they remember the statements they made about him in the past.

For eight years, they engaged in a kind of in house competition as to who could say the nastiest thing about Donald Trump, just to win approval from the liberal media. And not only do they remember this, but so does Trump. Now, they are simply afraid to face him and engage in serious negotiations on critical matters,

he explained.

On the issue of peace, Szijjarto stressed that every small step in this direction must be appreciated.

Regarding Ukraine’s EU accession, Szijjarto stated that based on the current situation, this process should not move forward. He stressed that Ukraine’s integration poses unacceptable risks and that the country is not prepared for membership. He stressed:

There is currently no way to integrate Ukraine into the EU in a manner that would be beneficial for Europe. And there’s another problem— the EU’s approach to the Western Balkans. Countries in the Western Balkans have been waiting an average of 14.5 to 15 years for EU membership. The EU keeps repeating this phrase, ‘merit-based process,’ meaning only those who meet the criteria can progress. But no sane person can seriously believe that Ukraine is in a better position or more prepared for EU accession than any of the Western Balkan countries.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Miniser Peter Szijjarto o March 15, 2025 in Dunakeszi (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos)