Foreign interests, of course, are funded from abroad: vast sums of money flow from pocket to pocket, organization to organization, with the aim of enabling Peter Magyar and his party to undermine the Hungarian government’s efforts to protect the interests of its people. Most orders currently arrive from Brussels to the Tisza Party, which dutifully executes all the staged domestic conflicts and political theatrics according to a carefully prepared script.

Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party applaud away the future of Hungarians in the European Parliament (Photo: AFP)

Money and Weapons for a Warring Ukraine

Tisza Party politicians have consistently voted for resolutions in the European Parliament and its committees that commit Brussels to providing further military and financial aid to Ukraine. Among the many such cases was a vote in April, when the Parliament’s Industry, Research and Energy Committee (ITRE), along with the Security and Defense Policy Committee (SEDE), approved the parliamentary stance on the European Defense Industrial Program (EDIP).

As is known, EDIP’s original aim was to enhance Europe’s defense capabilities by strengthening industrial cooperation and investment. While that goal alone would be worth supporting, the document approved at the time saw the liberal majority in the European Parliament — led by the European People’s Party and including Tisza’s Eszter Lakos — endorse an additional five billion euros for arming Ukraine and for integrating the defense industry. This was yet another step aimed at accelerating Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

In serving Brussels’ interests, the Tisza Party is working to prolong the war and push Ukraine into the EU as quickly as possible, with no concern for the harm this may cause to the Hungarian people,

– MEP Kinga Gal responded, on behalf of the Fidesz–KDNP delegation in the European Parliament. She added that Hungary’s governing parties naturally voted against the resolution.

Those in the Tisza Party no longer even pretend otherwise — they openly cater to Brussels’ expectations. Peter Magyar and his circles are representing Ukraine’s interests in Brussels. We do not ship weapons into the Russia–Ukraine war; we stand firmly for peace as soon as possible. The 2025 vote will carry historic weight. It is up to Hungarian citizens to stop Manfred Weber and his loyal Hungarian disciples,

– said Andras Laszlo, a pro-government member of the European Parliament.