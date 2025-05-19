Hungarian Minority Thwarts Far-Right Candidate’s Plans

The second round of Romania’s presidential election brought a surprise: Nicusor Dan, the independent mayor of Bucharest, defeated the right-wing George Simion with 53.6% of the vote. Voter turnout was exceptionally high at 64.72% – a level of mobilization not seen in the country in over thirty years.
The power ranking changed radically compared to the first round,
said Matyas Szilagyi . He attributed this shift to extraordinary mobilization efforts.
The Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ/UDMR) also mobilized its voters with strong determination. Compared to the first round, about 200,000 more Hungarians voted in the second round, totaling approximately 600,000 Hungarian voters participating in the election.