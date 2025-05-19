Hungarian Minority Thwarts Far-Right Candidate’s Plans

According to the expert, the key rallying point for Hungarian parties was Simion's extreme xenophobia and anti-Hungarian stance, which posed a threat to national minority rights.

This message unified the Hungarian voter base, and as electoral geography shows, voters in Hungarian-majority counties overwhelmingly supported Nicușor Dan. Hungarian voters in Romania followed the guidance of their representative organizations in a very disciplined manner.

Szilagyi noted that the record turnout was due to massive mobilization, further intensified by the economic shock experienced in the financial markets after the first round. Romania’s financial and banking sectors had factored in the risk of a far-right candidate’s victory, which influenced the political atmosphere and caused alarm.

Moreover, both the Social Democrat and Liberal voting bases supported the more moderate Nicusor Dan. In the diaspora, Simion again won, though by a smaller margin than in the first round.

In total, over two million more people voted in the second round than in the first.