"We can count on Serbia but not Ukraine," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto notes in the video.

Ukraine has let Central Europe down in terms of energy security. They shut down the pipeline that carried natural gas from Russia to Europe, mainly to Central Europe,

Szijjarto states in the video. He adds:

"This has put Central European countries in a difficult position, and now it is Serbia—not Ukraine—that ensures the necessary energy transit deliveries to the region."

Szijjarto emphasizes:

We are expanding our energy cooperation even further: we will build the oil pipeline connecting Hungary and Serbia, which will be completed by 2027.

He explains:

The pipeline will span 180–190 kilometers within Hungary and will ensure the fuel supply security of the entire region. It will also help prevent future gasoline price hikes. This investment is also crucial to maintaining the results of our utility cost reduction program," he added, referring to another project involving the doubling of electricity transmission capacity at the Hungary–Serbia border.

