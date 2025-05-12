Communications Director Reveals Possible Goal Behind Ukraine’s EU Accession + Video

"Von der Leyen said that bringing Ukraine into the EU means peace. That integration with the EU brings peace. To that, I’d say: Guten morgen, Frau von der Leyen! Ukraine is a country at war — good morning to you!" said Tamas Menczer in his video on social media. The communications director of the ruling parties pointed out that this is not about exporting European peace to Ukraine, but rather about importing Ukraine’s war into Europe.

The Brussels elite is trying to dodge responsibility, says the communications director of Hungary’s ruling parties (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

He argues that Brussels dares not admit it, but the real aim of Ukraine’s accession may be to immediately make all of Europe a party to the war. Tamas Menczer believes that by obstructing peace deals, EU leaders are trying to evade responsibility and consequences.

He explained that making peace would require them to resign and account for the money already spent. "They’ve sent 150 billion euros to Ukraine. What happened to that? Where is it? My friends, if there’s peace and we have time — the guns are silent — then let’s grab some graph paper and figure out the situation. But that’s exactly what they don’t want. They’re trying to push this [accession] through by all means, and that’s why I’m asking you once again to take part in the vote and encourage everyone else to do the same," the communications director emphasized.

Everyone's opinion matters

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, a consultative vote is already underway on Ukraine’s potential EU membership. The Hungarian Postal Service will deliver the ballot papers to all concerned by the end of May.

The goal of the consultative vote is to let voters decide whether they want Ukraine to join the European Union. The government is seeking the opinion of Hungarian citizens on this important issue so that based on the results, it can take a stance before EU institutions.

Campaign poster for the consultative vote on Ukraine’s EU membership. (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

Notably, on March 15, Viktor Orban announced his 12 points, which included a firm position on Ukraine’s accession: “Union, but without Ukraine.” Prior to that, on March 6, an extraordinary summit was held in Brussels focused on Ukraine’s EU accession and Europe’s defense strategy. After the meeting, Orban expressed concerns over Ukraine joining the EU, stating that:

such accession would pose serious economic and security risks for Hungary, both politically and economically.

That is why the government decided to launch a consultative vote on Ukraine’s EU membership. Each voter will receive a ballot with a single question:

"Do you support Ukraine becoming a member of the European Union? Yes or no?"

Voting works the same way as in parliamentary elections — marking an X in the circle above either the 'yes' or 'no' answer. The ballot is printed on secure paper that cannot be photocopied or duplicated. It must be returned to the government in a prepaid envelope. Votes will be counted in the presence of a public notary.