Viktor Orban Receives President of Kyrgyzstan

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban received Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on an official visit at the Carmelite Monastery in the Buda Castle district, Hungary's state news agency MTI reported.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at the Carmelite Monastery in the Buda Castle district during an official visit.
The Kyrgyz president is in Budapest on an official visit. As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, the Hungarian capital is hosting the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States on May 20–21.
Cover Photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) welcomes Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (left) at the Carmelite Monastery on May 21, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Communications Office/Zoltan Fischer)
