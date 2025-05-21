KirgizisztánlátogatásOrbán Viktorkarmelita kolostorelnök
Viktor Orban Receives President of Kyrgyzstan

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at the Carmelite Monastery in the Buda Castle district during an official visit.

2025. 05. 21.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) welcomes Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (left) at the Carmelite Monastery on May 21, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Communications Office/Zoltan Fischer)
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban received Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on an official visit at the Carmelite Monastery in the Buda Castle district, Hungary's state news agency MTI reported.

Budapest, 2025. május 21. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (j2) tárgyal Szadir Zsaparov kirgiz elnökkel (b) a Karmelita kolostorban 2025. május 21-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
 Prime Minister Viktor Orban in talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at the Carmelite Monastery on May 21, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications/Zoltan Fischer)

The Kyrgyz president is in Budapest on an official visit. As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, the Hungarian capital is hosting the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States on May 20–21.

