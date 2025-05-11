PM Orban Consults with Hunor Kelemen

I made it clear: In no way do we wish to influence the Romanian presidential election from Hungary. The Hungarian government considers the position of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania to be decisive, and in matters of national policy, the interests of the Transylvanian Hungarian community are the guiding principle. With Romania’s leaders at any given time, we are working to advance the lives of the Hungarian community in Transylvania,
wrote Viktor Orban on his social media page.
