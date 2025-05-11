Orbán ViktorKelemen HunorRomániai Magyar Demokrata Szövetségkormány
PM Orban Consults with Hunor Kelemen

“This afternoon, I spoke by phone with Kelemen Hunor, the president of RMDSZ,” the PM Orban began his post published on social media yesterday. The Hungarian government considers the position of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ) to be of key importance, and in matters of national policy, the interests of the Hungarian community in Transylvania are the guiding principle, he added.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 11. 9:54
Viktor Orban and Hunor Kelemen (Source: Facebook)
I made it clear: In no way do we wish to influence the Romanian presidential election from Hungary. The Hungarian government considers the position of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania to be decisive, and in matters of national policy, the interests of the Transylvanian Hungarian community are the guiding principle. With Romania’s leaders at any given time, we are working to advance the lives of the Hungarian community in Transylvania,

wrote Viktor Orban on his social media page.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Hunor Kelemen (Source: Facebook)

 

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu