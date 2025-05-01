PM Orban: Lord Weber in Action + Video

The European People’s Party held its congress yesterday in Valencia. Here, in my hand, is their most important resolution. The European People’s Party essentially controls the European Union—they are the top EU bureaucrats—and yesterday they decided that even more weapons and even more money must be sent to Ukraine. And, as they put it, Ukraine should be granted fast-tracked EU membership,
– Prime Minister Orban emphasized.
While the United States is engaged in peace talks, they are working behind the scenes to obstruct this. Moreover, the European Union’s economy is suffering, and instead of spending money on European people and the European economy, they want to send it to Ukraine. This is why it’s so important that everyone take part in Voks2025, to make sure this never happens and that Hungarians’ money cannot be sent to Ukraine,
– Mr. Orban highlighted in the video message posted on his social media page.
