PM Orban: We’re Not Just Here — We’re Taking Action

“In an uncertain world, the greatest value is security,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a post shared on social media, reminding readers that Hungarians have always been able to count on his government.

As he put it, when Europe was reeling from the financial crisis, they were there. When migrants were storming the borders, they were there. When a global pandemic was raging, they were there. “And we are here now as well, when Brussels bureaucrats and their domestic mouthpieces are trying to drag us into the war raging in our neighborhood,” PM Orban wrote.

And we’re not just here — we’re taking action,” the prime minister added. “A 14th-month pension, a doubled family tax credit, Europe’s largest home-creation program, 150 new factories, highways under construction. This is our path. A proven and secure path. This is the path of peace,

PM Orban added.