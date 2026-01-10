“This is as clear as day,” FM Szijjarto wrote in his most recent social media post, which was accompanied by a video. “The most important quality of the American president for us is that he is an infinitely loyal person—and this shines through in every move he makes, every gesture, every word he speaks. Because if you think about it, this entire friendship between President Trump and Viktor Orban is, in fact, built on loyalty,” Hungary's foreign minister says at the beginning of the video.
Hungary FM: Donald Trump and Viktor Orban's Friendship Is Built on Loyalty + Video
In his latest video message, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke about what he described as one of Donald Trump’s most defining traits: loyalty—an attribute that, he said, also forms the foundation of Trump’s relationship with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. According to Szijjarto, the two leaders have stood by one another despite constant political attacks and uncomfortable circumstances.
The two leaders are world record holders when it comes to the volume of criticism and attacks they have faced over the course of their political careers. When two such people come together, there are many moments in life when it would be easier, more comfortable, and less confrontational to slowly walk away from such a relationship—or simply abandon it. And yet, no matter how intense the attacks on the other were, no matter how uncomfortable or unpleasant the context of the relationship became, they always stood by each other,
he added.
He further emphasized that Donald Trump, as the leader of the world’s leading superpower, could easily say that he has far more important matters to deal with. “He could say: fine, we’ve done well, we’re doing well, great—but I have 628 more important things to focus on than this relationship, and I may not even be exaggerating. And frankly, no one could argue with that, because of course a U.S. president certainly has 628 more important tasks than dealing with us,” Szijjarto said. “But he doesn’t do that. Instead, he continues to invest in this relationship, he takes it seriously, he helps wherever he can—often even more than one could reasonably expect—and that is because he is an infinitely loyal person,” the foreign minister stressed.
In fact, if I had to sum it up in one word, it would simply be this: a man,” Szijjarto concluded. “And in international politics today, that is a category that is increasingly rare. You can tell that he spent most of his life in the private sector, where relationships, loyalty, looking someone in the eye, a handshake, and honoring an agreement carry weight that is equal to—or even greater than—a signature,
Szijjarto concluded his post.
Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump in Washington (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser)
Balazs Orban: Europe’s Migration Crisis Could Lead to Civil War
The Hungarian prime minister’s political director gives an interview to GB News.
PM Orban: We’re Not Just Here — We’re Taking Action
This is the path of peace, Hungary's prime minister writes.
Hungarian Filmmaker Who Never Gave Up Welcomed with Open Arms in Los Angeles
Zsolt Pozsgai’s work was recognized with a prize often referred to as the Golden Globe of independent filmmakers.
Peter Magyar Is Counting on Chaos, Showing Open Disregard for People
At a time when citizens across large parts of Hungary are struggling with serious difficulties caused by extreme weather, certain politicians are not focused on solutions or assistance, but on how to profit politically.
