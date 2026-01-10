Rendkívüli

Hamarosan kezdődik a Fidesz jelöltállító kongresszusa, kövesse nálunk élőben! + videó

Orbán ViktorTrumpSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Donald Trump and Viktor Orban's Friendship Is Built on Loyalty + Video

In his latest video message, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke about what he described as one of Donald Trump’s most defining traits: loyalty—an attribute that, he said, also forms the foundation of Trump’s relationship with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. According to Szijjarto, the two leaders have stood by one another despite constant political attacks and uncomfortable circumstances.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 10. 11:13
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump in Washington (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“This is as clear as day,” FM Szijjarto wrote in his most recent social media post, which was accompanied by a video. “The most important quality of the American president for us is that he is an infinitely loyal person—and this shines through in every move he makes, every gesture, every word he speaks. Because if you think about it, this entire friendship between President Trump and Viktor Orban is, in fact, built on loyalty,” Hungary's foreign minister says at the beginning of the video.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)

The two leaders are world record holders when it comes to the volume of criticism and attacks they have faced over the course of their political careers. When two such people come together, there are many moments in life when it would be easier, more comfortable, and less confrontational to slowly walk away from such a relationship—or simply abandon it. And yet, no matter how intense the attacks on the other were, no matter how uncomfortable or unpleasant the context of the relationship became, they always stood by each other,

he added.

He further emphasized that Donald Trump, as the leader of the world’s leading superpower, could easily say that he has far more important matters to deal with. “He could say: fine, we’ve done well, we’re doing well, great—but I have 628 more important things to focus on than this relationship, and I may not even be exaggerating. And frankly, no one could argue with that, because of course a U.S. president certainly has 628 more important tasks than dealing with us,” Szijjarto said. “But he doesn’t do that. Instead, he continues to invest in this relationship, he takes it seriously, he helps wherever he can—often even more than one could reasonably expect—and that is because he is an infinitely loyal person,” the foreign minister stressed.

In fact, if I had to sum it up in one word, it would simply be this: a man,” Szijjarto concluded. “And in international politics today, that is a category that is increasingly rare. You can tell that he spent most of his life in the private sector, where relationships, loyalty, looking someone in the eye, a handshake, and honoring an agreement carry weight that is equal to—or even greater than—a signature,

Szijjarto concluded his post.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump in Washington (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Sümeghi Lóránt
idezojelekeurópai unió

A nyugati kettős mérce iskolapéldája

Sümeghi Lóránt avatarja

A baloldali médiában a putyinozás száznyolcvan fokos fordulattal átcsapott fröcsögő amerikázássá.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu