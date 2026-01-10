Hungary FM: Donald Trump and Viktor Orban's Friendship Is Built on Loyalty + Video

He further emphasized that Donald Trump, as the leader of the world’s leading superpower, could easily say that he has far more important matters to deal with. “He could say: fine, we’ve done well, we’re doing well, great—but I have 628 more important things to focus on than this relationship, and I may not even be exaggerating. And frankly, no one could argue with that, because of course a U.S. president certainly has 628 more important tasks than dealing with us,” Szijjarto said. “But he doesn’t do that. Instead, he continues to invest in this relationship, he takes it seriously, he helps wherever he can—often even more than one could reasonably expect—and that is because he is an infinitely loyal person,” the foreign minister stressed.

In fact, if I had to sum it up in one word, it would simply be this: a man,” Szijjarto concluded. “And in international politics today, that is a category that is increasingly rare. You can tell that he spent most of his life in the private sector, where relationships, loyalty, looking someone in the eye, a handshake, and honoring an agreement carry weight that is equal to—or even greater than—a signature,

Szijjarto concluded his post.