Pensioners to Receive Government Support by Autumn – Here's How Much They Could Save

Pensioners in Hungary will receive a 30,000-forint (about 75-euro) voucher as the government aims to offset unjustified price hikes.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 26. 14:23
Illustration (Photo: Tamas Kacsur / MTI)
By this fall, pensioners will receive a 30,000-forint food voucher, Robert Zsigo, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, announced in a video posted on social media.

The state secretary emphasized:

The government is using every tool to combat unjustified price increases, and alongside price margin reductions, pensioners will receive additional targeted support.”

The paper-based voucher, issued in various denominations, will be delivered to pensioners by autumn.

We listened to feedback from the elderly and to the advice of the council of seniors, and we decided to provide this support in the form of vouchers,

Robert Zsigo explained.

The vouchers will be redeemable at major retail chains, small rural shops, markets and at local producers. The necessary legal regulations are currently being prepared, and the proposed legislation will soon be submitted to Parliament. Once approved, voucher production can begin.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Tamas Kacsur / MTI)

