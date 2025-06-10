Ukrajnacsatlakozásvoks
Tamas Deutsch: Time for Voks 2025!

Tamas Deutsch, Fidesz MEP, expressed his views on Ukraine's EU accession on social media. In the post, he also encouraged everyone to have their say in the ongoing Voks 2025 public opinion poll.

2025. 06. 10. 16:48
Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Photo: MTI)
In the post on Facebook Deutsch wrote:

Brussels wants Ukraine to join the EU. There are two kinds of countries, those who support it and those who do not. We do not support it. Time for Voks 2025. That's all.

 

As reported in Magyar Nemzet, Brussels has decided to fast-track Ukraine's accession to the European Union, even though Ukraine does not meet the conditions for membership. The Hungarian people will also be able to voice their opinion in the Voks 2025 vote.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Photo: MTI)

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu