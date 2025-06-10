In the post on Facebook Deutsch wrote:
Brussels wants Ukraine to join the EU. There are two kinds of countries, those who support it and those who do not. We do not support it. Time for Voks 2025. That's all.
As reported in Magyar Nemzet, Brussels has decided to fast-track Ukraine's accession to the European Union, even though Ukraine does not meet the conditions for membership. The Hungarian people will also be able to voice their opinion in the Voks 2025 vote.
Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Photo: MTI)
Hungary's prime minister published a post on his social media page.
"The military solution does not exist," the Hungarian prime minister says.
The Ukrainian president attacks Hungary.
The lead analyst at the 21st Century Institute believes that the Hungarian path outlined by PM Orban is not just a success for the domestic right, but is increasingly becoming a guiding light for Western Europe's conservative movements.
