The End of Lecturing in Hungary–U.S. Relations

According to Rajmund Kiss, an expert at Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), Hungarian diplomacy is standing before a historic opportunity, as political and economic ties with the United States can once again be strengthened along conservative values. With Donald Trump’s return, a new golden age in Hungarian-American relations may have begun.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 04. 15:41
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)
“In recent months, we have managed to lay stable foundations for a new golden age in Hungary–U.S. relations. Since President Donald Trump took office, friendship has replaced high horse lecturing, accusations and stigmatization,” declared Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in Budapest on Wednesday.

 Rajmund Kiss, Head of the Diplomacy Workshop at Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Photo: MCC

Rajmund Kiss, Head of the Diplomacy Workshop at Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) told Magyar Nemzet that under the Democratic administration and the previous ambassador, Hungary was subjected to public criticism and condemnation, which goes against the fundamentals of bilateral diplomacy:

A diplomat should never criticize the government and citizens of the host country. However, the previous U.S.ambassador did just that even before taking up his post in Hungary’s capital, Budapest.

He continued, stating that even from the United States—the world’s leading economic and political power—such behavior is unacceptable in diplomacy. No one is obligated to come to Hungary, but it was clear that the U.S. State Department and the Biden–Harris Democratic administration gave the ambassador a mandate to adopt a strongly government-critical stance. Magyar Nemzet has reported multiple times that David Pressman took every opportunity to attack Hungary and make false claims.

Kiss emphasized that this was a recurring occurrence, a situation further intensified by the Russia–Ukraine conflict and the consequences of the subsequent war. The former U.S. ambassador aligned with Western policy, which did not focus on peace or ceasefire.

Hungary was the first among EU countries—in February 2022—to propose the importance of ceasefire negotiations. The Hungarian prime minister and Pope Francis were the only figures to initiate ceasefire and peace talks,

Kiss continued, noting that bilateral economic relations functioned very well under previous administrations, with many major American corporations among the Hungarian government’s strategic partners. However, instead of diplomatic and political dialogue, public criticism and condemnation characterized the work of Ambassador David Pressman in Budapest, which was unacceptable.

Rajmund Kiss stressed that Hungarian diplomacy and politics are facing a historic opportunity (Photo: MCC)

Hungary–U.S. Relations Realign under President Donald Trump

The Hungarian government has never hidden the fact that it enjoyed exceptionally good relations with the United States under President Donald Trump, up until 2020. Then came Covid and the U.S. elections, followed by four years of a completely different atmosphere. The Hungarian government openly stood by its values in family protection, anti-migration policies, and strengthening bilateral economic ties.

It is no coincidence that during the election campaign, Donald Trump referenced Hungary and his friend, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, more than a hundred times in the United States. After the Milwaukee conference on July 16, vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance also repeatedly mentioned Hungarian family policy as an example during the campaign.

The expert believes that a new chapter and historic opportunity stand before Hungarian diplomacy and politics - one that is based on mutual respect, trust and classical historical values, and that this must be further pursued in economic, cultural, diplomatic and political areas. Little Hungary has also proven it can set an example for America, as shown when in recent years Budapest hosted the largest American conservative initiative CPAC, where Republican and patriotic thinkers came not only from the United States but from Europe as well.

We can confidently say that under the Biden administration, Budapest became the stronghold of patriots,

Rajmund Kiss concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

