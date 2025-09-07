Rendkívüli

Ukrajna ismét megtámadta a Barátság kőolajvezetéket

RomániaMagyarországSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Hungary's and Romania’s Interests Align in The Field of Energy

Hungary's and Romania’s interests are fully aligned in the field of energy, and therefore the two countries will continue to work closely together in the future, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook on Saturday

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 07. 10:44
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a statement from Hungary's ministry of foreign affairs and trade, following his first telephone consultation with the new Romanian energy minister, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, FM Szijjarto emphasized that Europe has faced energy crises several times in recent years, which has made cooperation with neighbours increasingly important. “Hungary and Romania have always had good cooperation in the field of energy, and Romania is a key partner in ensuring a secure energy supply,” he underlined.

We agreed in full that the two countries can be of great assistance to one another in this situation, and we can significantly contribute to guaranteeing each other’s energy security,”

– he continued.

Mr. Szijjarto stressed that both Hungary and Romania rely heavily on nuclear energy, and they also agreed that they would always support each other’s efforts to ensure that nuclear power would not be subjected to negative discrimination in the future.

Nuclear energy is capable of guaranteeing our country a cheap, safe and sustainable supply of electricity,

– he stated. 

He then recalled that the two countries have expanded the capacity of their natural gas interconnector, which allows Hungary to receive greater supplies from the south-east. "The capacity of the Hungarian–Romanian electricity interconnection will also soon be increased, which will make power supply across the whole region more balanced," he added.

"In summary, it can be stated that Hungarian and Romanian interests in the field of energy are fully aligned, and therefore we will continue to cooperate closely in this area in the future,

– the foreign minister concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Az Orbán Viktor Akciócsoport kipenderítette Magyar Pétert, olyan történt, amire eddig nem volt példa

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Gyűlnek a viharfelhők a Tisza Párt fölött.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.