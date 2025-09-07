Hungary FM: Hungary's and Romania’s Interests Align in The Field of Energy

According to a statement from Hungary's ministry of foreign affairs and trade, following his first telephone consultation with the new Romanian energy minister, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, FM Szijjarto emphasized that Europe has faced energy crises several times in recent years, which has made cooperation with neighbours increasingly important. “Hungary and Romania have always had good cooperation in the field of energy, and Romania is a key partner in ensuring a secure energy supply,” he underlined.

We agreed in full that the two countries can be of great assistance to one another in this situation, and we can significantly contribute to guaranteeing each other’s energy security,”

– he continued.

Mr. Szijjarto stressed that both Hungary and Romania rely heavily on nuclear energy, and they also agreed that they would always support each other’s efforts to ensure that nuclear power would not be subjected to negative discrimination in the future.

Nuclear energy is capable of guaranteeing our country a cheap, safe and sustainable supply of electricity,

– he stated.

He then recalled that the two countries have expanded the capacity of their natural gas interconnector, which allows Hungary to receive greater supplies from the south-east. "The capacity of the Hungarian–Romanian electricity interconnection will also soon be increased, which will make power supply across the whole region more balanced," he added.

"In summary, it can be stated that Hungarian and Romanian interests in the field of energy are fully aligned, and therefore we will continue to cooperate closely in this area in the future,

– the foreign minister concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)