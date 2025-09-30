PM Orban: Even the Court Says the Tisza Party Dupes People

"Now even the court says the Tisza Party is misleading people," Viktor Orban posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning, adding that presumably the Budapest-Capital Regional Court has now been added to Tisza’s ever-growing revenge list. "This is where they collect those against whom the Tisza Party's leader has declared vendetta—strictly in the spirit of brotherly love," he noted.

Let’s See What the Judges Are Guilty Of!

"It happened that Tisza’s tax hike plans leaked. Then it also happened that Tisza’s vice-president, looking straight into the camera at a public event, admitted they were indeed planning progressive tax increases, but said it must not be discussed before the election because this would ruin them. They released this recording of their own free will. Then the media reported it. What a thing!"- Viktor Orban wrote.

"Then the chief of Tisza got angry again and sued the outlet called Index. Of course, he lost the case. So now comes the whining and the tantrum. After the cardboard cutout, this time it’s the judges," he said.

"They could use a cold shower. By April at the latest," PM Orban said, referring to Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party's leadership.