PM Orban Meets Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly

On Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban received Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkye, in his office at the Carmelite Monastery, the Prime Minister's Communications office said.

Viktor Orban met with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye (Photo: MTI)

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, also held talks with Numan Kurtulmus. In his press statement following the meeting, he said that the EU may need Turkiye even more than Turkiye needs EU membership, whether in terms of energy security, illegal migration, or regional security issues.

