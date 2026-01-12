PM Orban: For 16 Years, We've Delivered On Our Promises

"Why are we the secure choice? Because for 16 years we have done what we promised. And what we promise, we deliver," Viktor Orban wrote in his Monday morning Facebook post, quoting from his speech made at the Fidesz congress.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

The Prime Minister recalled that

in 2010, they committed to leading Hungary out of the financial crisis that the Left brought upon the country. Everyone knows the results: one million new jobs, a 13th-month pension, utility costs cut scheme, and rising wages.

"Then we also committed to protecting Hungary from migration. Everyone knows the result: today Hungary is the safest country in Europe. We built the border fence, and even amid constant attacks from Brussels, we did not allow a single illegal migrant to enter. But what we are committing to today is more important than anything else."

We will not allow Hungary to be pushed into war. It is a vital matter,

he emphasized.

Viktor Orban added that they will not allow Hungarian families to pay the price of Brussels' war plan that has Europe tied up.

"Instead, we will continue on the Hungarian path, the path of peace. Providing family support, a 14th-month pension, and a home creation program. As before, so in the future as well. Calm in the storm, strength under pressure, certainty amid uncertainty," Hungary's Prime Minister concluded his post.