Lakatos Márk-botrány: fontos döntést hozott a bíróság

PM Orban: For 16 Years, We've Delivered On Our Promises

We have always followed through on our commitments, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in his Facebook post on Monday morning, pointing to his government's handling of the financial crisis and migration. He pledged that they will not allow Hungary to be dragged into war.

2026. 01. 12. 10:21
"Why are we the secure choice? Because for 16 years we have done what we promised. And what we promise, we deliver," Viktor Orban wrote in his Monday morning Facebook post, quoting from his speech made at the Fidesz congress.

Nemzetközi támogatás Orbán Viktornak: üzenetek érkeztek a világ számos pontjáról
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

The Prime Minister recalled that

in 2010, they committed to leading Hungary out of the financial crisis that the Left brought upon the country. Everyone knows the results: one million new jobs, a 13th-month pension, utility costs cut scheme, and rising wages.

"Then we also committed to protecting Hungary from migration. Everyone knows the result: today Hungary is the safest country in Europe. We built the border fence, and even amid constant attacks from Brussels, we did not allow a single illegal migrant to enter. But what we are committing to today is more important than anything else."

We will not allow Hungary to be pushed into war. It is a vital matter,

 he emphasized.

Viktor Orban added that they will not allow Hungarian families to pay the price of Brussels' war plan that has Europe tied up.

"Instead, we will continue on the Hungarian path, the path of peace. Providing family support, a 14th-month pension, and a home creation program. As before, so in the future as well. Calm in the storm, strength under pressure, certainty amid uncertainty," Hungary's Prime Minister concluded his post.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Fidesz Congress  (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

