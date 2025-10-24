Hungary FM Announces Update on Budapest Peace Summit

Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade made his position clear in a social media post. Peter Szijjarto once again emphasized the importance of a negotiated solution to the Russia–Ukraine war.
Washington — the goal is the peace summit,
– Mr. Szijjarto wrote in connection with a video summary of his talks in the United States.
The United States has not abandoned the plan to hold a peace summit with Russia in Budapest. The only issue still under consideration is timing, but contrary to false reports, preparations are continuing,
– Hungary’s foreign minister stated earlier in Washington, following his meeting with his U.S. counterpart.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, minister of foreign affairs and trade (left), and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meet in Washington, October 22, 2025. (Photo: MTI / Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)