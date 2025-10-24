PM Orban: Hungary Does Not Want War — and Will Not Go to War

The Hungarian leader stressed that Budapest refuses to be drawn into the Russia–Ukraine war. “We advise the Ukrainians to seek a peace negotiation instead. That is where we can help,” PM Orban said. “We will not send troops, we will not send weapons, we will not send money — but we are ready to help broker peace.”

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (center) arrives at the summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels on October 23, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office/Akos Kaiser)

PM Orban underscored that if the European Union does not want to be left out of decisions about Europe’s future, it must have a seat at the negotiating table — not by inviting itself to the talks of others, but by launching its own diplomatic initiatives and peace efforts.

He confirmed that the Budapest Peace Summit remains on the agenda. "The United States and the Russians are already talking. They can reach an agreement at any time, and once that happens, a peace conference could come together quickly. Hungary is on standby,” PM Orban noted.

The Prime Minister said Europe should not merely wait for U.S.–Russia talks, but instead take the initiative itself and begin direct negotiations with Moscow.

We should do exactly what the American President is doing — mirror what he is doing,

he emphasized.

Viktor Orban warned that he does not want Hungary to belong to an alliance that admits a member living under constant threat of war — one that could drag the entire bloc into conflict at any moment.

“The Russia–Ukraine war is not our war,” PM Orban said firmly. “If Ukraine joins the EU, that war becomes our war — and that is something we do not want.” He further argued that Ukraine’s current economic state would drain Europe’s resources, diverting vital development funds away from EU member states — including Hungary. “Ukraine’s condition would absorb and siphon off the money that Europe needs for its own growth,” he warned.

For that reason, PM Orban stated unequivocally that Hungary will not support opening EU membership talks with Ukraine, nor any financial mechanisms that would transfer Hungarian or European taxpayers’ money to Kyiv.

Regarding the European Council’s statement on Ukraine, PM Orban confirmed:

Hungary is not in a position to support the adopted text.

Hungary is not a part of the 26-member compromise.”