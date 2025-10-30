Volodimir ZelenszkijOrbán Viktororosz-ukrán háború
magyar

PM Orban Warns: Europe Is in Trouble

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is demanding further financial support from Europe—and wants to seize frozen Russian assets across the continent. But Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that such a move would have dangerous consequences for Europe.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 10. 30. 10:10
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban warns of looming danger for Europe (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)
According to the Ukrainian outlet Kyiv Post, Zelensky has called on European leaders to provide two to three more years of financial assistance to sustain Ukraine’s war effort.

Zelenszkij további két-három évig tartó finanszírozást követel Európától
Zelensky is demanding two to three more years of funding from Europe (Photo: AFP)
 

In a press conference Monday, President Zelensky reiterated his his country's need for funding. 

 

I emphasized this again to all European leaders. I told them that we are not going to fight for decades, but you must show that for some time you will be able to provide stable financial support to Ukraine,

Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, Zelensky has noted that Brussels’ plans to tap into frozen Russian assets could provide significant funding in the coming years.

If the war ends in a month, we will spend this money on recovery. If it does not end in a month, but after some time, then we will spend it on weapons. We simply have no other choice,

he added.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, however, issued a stark warning about the risks such a decision could pose for Europe.

I’ve seen it with my own eyes—every European leader today is preoccupied with this war. Europe’s strength and money are running out,” PM Orban said in a social media post. “The biggest question is who will finance what’s left of Ukraine after the war. Which EU citizens are willing to send billions more euros to a country that cannot sustain itself? Brussels has now found its latest ‘miracle weapon’: to seize and spend the Russian currency reserves frozen in Europe. This could easily turn an economic conflict into a direct Russian–European confrontation, or even be the prelude to war,

the Hungarian Prime Minister pointed out.

The only way to prevent further escalation is through direct negotiations between Russia and Europe—a position we have repeatedly advocated for in recent meetings,

PM Orban noted referring to last week’s European Council session and talks in the Vatican and Rome earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has also sought to involve U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to press Chinese leader Xi Jinping to reduce Beijing’s support for Moscow during their upcoming meeting.

“I believe that could be one of his strongest moves—especially if, after such a decisive sanction step, China agrees to cut imports from Russia,” Zelensky said.

I think this may be one of his strongest moves—especially if, after such a decisive sanctions step, China agrees to cuts imports from Russia,

Zelensky remarked.

President Trump last week imposed sanctions on two major Russian oil companies and is pressuring Moscow’s key energy buyers—including China and India—to scale back imports that are helping finance Russia’s invasion.

Despite these efforts, Zelensky and his government appear increasingly desperate, as Russian forces continue their relentless advance. The Ukrainian President himself admitted that Russian troops have gained a foothold in Pokrovsk, a key railway hub in eastern Ukraine.

Around 200 Russian soldiers are currently positioned there in various locations—we can see this through drones. Pokrovsk is now Russia’s main target,

Zelensky acknowledged.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban warns of looming danger for Europe (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)

