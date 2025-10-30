According to the Ukrainian outlet Kyiv Post, Zelensky has called on European leaders to provide two to three more years of financial assistance to sustain Ukraine’s war effort.

Zelensky is demanding two to three more years of funding from Europe (Photo: AFP)



In a press conference Monday, President Zelensky reiterated his his country's need for funding.

“If the war ends in a month, we’ll use that money for reconstruction. If it doesn’t, we’ll use it for weapons. We simply have no other choice,” he stated.

I emphasized this again to all European leaders. I told them that we are not going to fight for decades, but you must show that for some time you will be able to provide stable financial support to Ukraine,

Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, Zelensky has noted that Brussels’ plans to tap into frozen Russian assets could provide significant funding in the coming years.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, however, issued a stark warning about the risks such a decision could pose for Europe.

I’ve seen it with my own eyes—every European leader today is preoccupied with this war. Europe’s strength and money are running out,” PM Orban said in a social media post. “The biggest question is who will finance what’s left of Ukraine after the war. Which EU citizens are willing to send billions more euros to a country that cannot sustain itself? Brussels has now found its latest ‘miracle weapon’: to seize and spend the Russian currency reserves frozen in Europe. This could easily turn an economic conflict into a direct Russian–European confrontation, or even be the prelude to war,

the Hungarian Prime Minister pointed out.

The only way to prevent further escalation is through direct negotiations between Russia and Europe—a position we have repeatedly advocated for in recent meetings,

PM Orban noted referring to last week’s European Council session and talks in the Vatican and Rome earlier this week.